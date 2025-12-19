Updated 19 December 2025 at 18:52 IST
Maruti Suzuki Swift Price Dips by up to ₹55,000 in December 2025 - Here’s How Deal Works
Discount on Swift in December: The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a popular choice among buyers in the budget hatchback segment. In December 2025, you can save up to ₹55,000 on your purchase as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple discounts on it.
Discount on Swift in December: If you are planning to get a budget hatchback that has decent features, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is a popular choice among buyers. It has features like cruise control, a wireless charger, a 9-inch infotainment system, and others. In December 2025, you can save up to ₹55,000 on your purchase as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple discounts on it. The Swift comes with a single 1.2L NA petrol engine, and it is offered in seven monotone and three dual-tone colour options.
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
Here’s how you can increase your savings on the Maruti Suzuki Swift in December 2025:
What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Swift?
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Swift starts at ₹5.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base, LXI variant and goes to ₹8.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ZXI+ AMT variant.
What are the discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Swift?
In December 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹25,000. Additionally, there is an exchange discount of ₹15,000, or you can opt for a scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. Moreover, there is a corporate benefit of ₹5,000, and as a result, you can save up to ₹55,000 on the Swift.
What are the features offered in the Maruti Suzuki Swift?
The Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with features like automatic headlamps, a 9-inch infotainment screen with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control, an analogue instrument cluster, and others.
What are the engine options in the Maruti Suzuki Swift?
The Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered in a single engine option. It comes with a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed or an AMT gearbox.
