Updated 13 November 2025 at 16:43 IST
Maruti Suzuki Swift Price Drops by up to ₹45,000 in November 2025 - Here’s How You Can Save
The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a popular hatchback among buyers. If you plan to purchase the Swift in November 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple benefits. Here’s how you can save on the Maruti Suzuki Swift in November 2025:
Discount on Swift: The budget hatchback segment offers multiple options that have comfortable seating, a refined petrol engine, and decent features. In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is a popular choice among buyers. It comes with a 1.2L petrol engine and a CNG option, features such as automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and others, and is available in multiple variants. If you plan to purchase the Swift in November 2025, you can save up to ₹45,000 as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple benefits.
Here’s how you can save on the Maruti Suzuki Swift in November 2025:
Price of Maruti Suzuki Swift Manual
The price of the manual variants of Maruti Suzuki Swift starts at ₹5.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. However, the price of the Swift CNG starts at ₹7.54 lakh (ex-showroom).
Discount on Maruti Suzuki Swift Manual
On the manual variants of the Swift, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹10,000. Further, you can either take an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or you can avail the scrappage bonus of 25,000. Moreover, you can get an extra corporate benefit of ₹5,000. In November 2025, you can save up to ₹40,000 on the manual variants of the Swift.
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
Price of Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT starts at ₹7.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹8.80 lakh (ex-showroom).
Discount on the Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT
On the AMT variants of the Swift, it has a cash discount of ₹15,000. Additionally, you can either opt for an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or avail the scrappage bonus of 25,000. Further, you can get a corporate benefit of ₹5,000. In November 2025, you can save up to ₹45,000 on the AMT variants of the Swift.
Maruti Suzuki Swift Rivals
The Maruti Suzuki Swift competes with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago NRG, and other hatchbacks in the segment.
Published On: 13 November 2025 at 15:44 IST
Published On: 13 November 2025 at 15:44 IST