Maruti Suzuki Swift Price Drops by up to ₹45,000 in November 2025 - Here’s How You Can Save

Discount on Swift: The budget hatchback segment offers multiple options that have comfortable seating, a refined petrol engine, and decent features. In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is a popular choice among buyers. It comes with a 1.2L petrol engine and a CNG option, features such as automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and others, and is available in multiple variants. If you plan to purchase the Swift in November 2025, you can save up to ₹45,000 as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple benefits.

Here’s how you can save on the Maruti Suzuki Swift in November 2025:

Price of Maruti Suzuki Swift Manual

The price of the manual variants of Maruti Suzuki Swift starts at ₹5.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. However, the price of the Swift CNG starts at ₹7.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Swift Manual

On the manual variants of the Swift, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹10,000. Further, you can either take an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or you can avail the scrappage bonus of 25,000. Moreover, you can get an extra corporate benefit of ₹5,000. In November 2025, you can save up to ₹40,000 on the manual variants of the Swift.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Price of Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT starts at ₹7.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹8.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on the Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT

On the AMT variants of the Swift, it has a cash discount of ₹15,000. Additionally, you can either opt for an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or avail the scrappage bonus of 25,000. Further, you can get a corporate benefit of ₹5,000. In November 2025, you can save up to ₹45,000 on the AMT variants of the Swift.

