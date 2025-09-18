Maruti Suzuki Swift, Wagon R, Other Cars Become Cheaper After GST Cut - Check Full Model List

Maruti Car New Price After GST Cut: India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has announced a price reduction for its complete lineup in India after the government has made a reduction in the GST tax slabs. As per Maruti Suzuki, the S-Presso, which is the entry-level Maruti car, has a maximum price reduction of up to ₹1.29 lakh, and the new ex-showroom price starts at ₹3.49 lakh after GST reduction. Following the list, the Fronx, Brezza, and other models have a significant price drop. The new prices after the GST cut will be effective from September 22, 2025.

Here is a quick rundown of the price drop of Maruti Suzuki cars after the GST cut:

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso New Price

The S-Presso has a GST cut of up to ₹1.29 lakh in the ex-showroom price. With this, the new price of S-Presso starts at ₹3.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 New Price

The ex-showroom price of the Alto K10 has a GST cut of up to ₹1.07 lakh. With this, the new price of Alto K10 starts at ₹3.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Celerio New Price

The ex-showroom price of the Celerio has a GST cut of up to ₹94,100. With this, the new price of Celerio starts at ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R New Price

The ex-showroom price of the Wagon R has a GST cut of up to ₹79,600. With this, the new price of Wagon R starts at ₹4.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Ignis New Price

The ex-showroom price of the Ignis has a GST cut of up to ₹71,300. With this, the new price of Ignis starts at ₹5.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Swift New Price

The ex-showroom price of the Swift has a GST cut of up to ₹84,600. With this, the new price of Swift starts at ₹5.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Baleno New Price

The ex-showroom price of the Baleno has a GST cut of up to ₹86,100. With this, the new price of Baleno starts at ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Tour S New Price

The ex-showroom price of the Tour S has a GST cut of up to ₹67,200. With this, the new price of Swift starts at ₹6.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Dzire New Price

The ex-showroom price of the Dzire has a GST cut of up to ₹87,700. With this, the new price of Dzire starts at ₹6.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Fronx New Price

The ex-showroom price of the Fronx has a GST cut of up to ₹1.12 lakh. With this, the new price of Fronx starts at ₹6.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Brezza New Price

The ex-showroom price of the Brezza has a GST cut of up to ₹1.12 lakh. With this, the new price of Swift starts at ₹8.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara New Price

The ex-showroom price of the Grand Vitara has a GST cut of up to ₹1.07 lakh. With this, the new price of Grand Vitara starts at ₹10.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Jimny New Price

The ex-showroom price of the Jimny has a GST cut of up to ₹51,900. With this, the new price of Jimny starts at ₹12.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga New Price

The ex-showroom price of the Ertiga has a GST cut of up to ₹46,400. With this, the new price of Ertiga starts at ₹8.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki XL6 New Price

The ex-showroom price of the XL6 has a GST cut of up to ₹52,000. With this, the new price of XL6 starts at ₹11.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Invicto New Price

The ex-showroom price of the Invicto has a GST cut of up to ₹61,700. With this, the new price of Invicto starts at ₹24.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Eeco New Price

The ex-showroom price of the Eeco has a GST cut of up to ₹68,000. With this, the new price of Eeco starts at ₹5.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry New Price