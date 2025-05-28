Tata Harrier EV to MG Cyberster: Top 5 Upcoming Cars in June 2025

Upcoming Cars in June: Automakers in India launch new vehicles every month. May 2025 witnessed most launches, such as the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Tata Altroz, and others. In June 2025, Tata Motors will launch its flagship EV SUV, the Harrier EV, Mercedes-Benz India will launch its G 63 Collector’s Edition, and others. These cars, along with a few others, are anticipated to offer new choices for buyers who want technology, stylish designs, and improved performance from the vehicles.

Here is a list of the top five upcoming cars that are expected to launch in June 2025

Tata Harrier EV

The first upcoming car on the list that will soon hit the Indian roads is the Tata Harrier EV. It was first unveiled in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and was recently spied testing on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway ahead of its official launch. The powertrain figures are still under wraps, and have a similar design to the regular ICE Harrier.

Tata Harrier EV Launch Date - June 3, 2025

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition

German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz India will launch a special edition of its AMG G 63 SUV for the Indian market. Mercedes-Benz recently announced that the AMG G 63 will get a new Collector’s Edition, which is specifically made for the Indian market. Since it is a special edition, it is still unclear how many units will be manufactured, and it will cost a premium over the regular AMG G 63.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition Launch Date - June 12, 2025

MG Cyberster

The third upcoming car on the list is the MG Cyberster. First unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025, it is the first electric roadster in India. The MG Cyberster is a two-door convertible electric sports car, having two battery packs on offer. However, it has been spotted multiple times testing on roads ahead of its official launch. Talking about its launch date, there is no official confirmation on the date.

MG Cyberster Launch Date - June 2025

Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5, a mid-size luxury SUV popular in the Indian market, may receive an update this June 2025. Globally, the new Q5 has a sleeker design for the headlamps and tail lamps, and the overall stance is also improved. Currently, the Audi Q5 is available in a single-engine option only. Talking about its launch date, there is no official confirmation on the date.

Audi Q5 Facelift Launch Date - June 2025

BMW 2 Series Facelift

BMW 2 Series, an entry-level sedan in the luxury market, may receive a mid-cycle update. The updated model has been revealed globally, and has new exterior and interior updates, and the powertrain options are still under cover. Regarding its launch date, the date have not been revealed yet.