Maruti Suzuki Victoris Unveiled in India, Rivals Hyundai Creta

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled a new compact SUV, the Victoris, for the Indian market. The automaker claims it is the flagship model in the Arena segment, and it is the first SUV to feature Level-2 ADAS in the lineup. Further, it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP. It will be offered with a petrol, strong hybrid and CNG, and it is the first car in the lineup, which will come with an underbody CNG tank.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Victoris:

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Price

As per Maruti Suzuki, the price of the Victoris will be announced later. It competes with the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, and other compact SUVs in the segment.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Exterior Design

The design of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is different from other Maruti cars in the lineup. It comes with LED headlamps, LED DRLs, a high bonnet line, and the front profile has a subtle design. Further, on the side, it has 17-inch alloy wheels having a new design, and a similar design of the door handles seen on other Maruti cars. The rear of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes with a connected LED DRL, rear wiper and washer, shark fin antenna, and the rear has a sophisticated design. You can choose it from 10 colour options.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Interiors

The interiors of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris have a different design as compared to the other cars in the lineup. Maruti is offering two interior trims to choose from. The steering wheel comes with a new design, a new dashboard and has a premium cabin experience.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Features

Regarding the feature list, it is equipped with multiple convenience features. It comes with an 8-speaker Dolby Atmos music system, gesture-powered tailgate, 64 colour ambient lighting, Alexa voice assistant, a new instrument cluster, electronic parking brake, and others. Additionally, it comes with a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. It comes with an 8-way powered adjustable seat, a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Safety Features

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is a safe SUV. It scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP. Further, it comes with Level-2 ADAS, having blind spot assist, adaptive cruise control, and others. Additionally, it comes with six airbags, which are standard across the variant, traction control, and others.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Engine Specifications