Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Honda Elevate - How Are They Different?

Best Compact SUV: The compact SUV segment has multiple SUVs, which are popular in the market. Recently, Maruti Suzuki unveiled its latest compact SUV, Victoris, for the Indian market under the Arena blanket. It is a feature-loaded offering and comes with a petrol and a strong hybrid petrol engine. Regarding competition, it stands against the Honda Elevate, which is one of the famous options among buyers. It is a feature-loaded offering and is available in multiple colour options.

Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Honda Elevate for buyers:

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Honda Elevate - Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris has not been launched yet. We expect that it will cost around ₹10 lakh to ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the price of the Honda Elevate starts at ₹13.75 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Honda Elevate - Features

Regarding the feature list, both the Victoris and the Elevate are feature-loaded options. The Victoris comes with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, automatic climate control, an electronic parking brake, a wireless charger, and others. On the other hand, the Elevate comes with a regular sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and others.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Honda Elevate - Safety Features

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris and the Honda Elevate come with Level-2 ADAS features, like lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and others, and have six airbags. traction control, hill hold, and others. Further, the Victoris has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Honda Elevate - Engine Specifications