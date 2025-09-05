Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta - How Are They Different?

Victoris vs Creta: The compact SUV segment recently saw the unveiling of a new product from the Maruti Suzuki Arena segment, the Victoris. The company says it is the flagship model in the Arena lineup and is a feature-loaded offering. On the other hand, it competes with the Hyundai Creta, which is a popular choice among buyers. It comes with three engine options and has a similar feature list.

Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and the Hyundai Creta for prospective buyers:

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta - Price

Since Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the Victoris, its expected price is between ₹10 lakh to ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom). However, on the other hand, the price of the Hyundai Creta is ₹11.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta - Features

Both the Victoris and the Creta are feature-loaded offerings in the segment. The Victoris comes with a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, a panoramic sunroof, front-ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, and others. On the other side, the Hyundai Creta comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 8-speaker Bose audio system, and others.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta - Safety Features

Both the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and the Hyundai Creta are equipped with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and others. However, the Victoris scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta - Engine Specifications