Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Kia Seltos - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Victoris vs Seltos: The compact SUV segment recently saw the entry of a new product from Maruti Suzuki Arena, the Victoris, for the Indian market. The company says it is the flagship offering from the Arena segment and is one of the most feature-loaded SUVs in its lineup. On the other hand, the Victoris competes with the Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment, which is a popular option among buyers.

Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and the Kia Seltos:

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Kia Seltos - Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris has not been revealed yet. We expect it to be between ₹10 lakh to ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the price of the Kia Seltos is ₹11.18 lakh (ex-showroom), and after GST 2.0, the Seltos has a price drop of up to ₹75,372.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Kia Seltos - Features

Both the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and the Kia Seltos are equipped with multiple convenience features. The Victoris comes with a 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, a heads-up display, a digital instrument cluster, front-ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and others. On the other hand, the Seltos also has a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, and others.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Kia Seltos - Safety

Both the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and the Kia Seltos come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold, and others. Further, the Victoris and the Seltos also have Level-2 ADAS, having adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, and others. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki Victoris has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Kia Seltos - Engine Specifications