Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - How Are They Different?

Victoris vs Grand Vitara: Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, has recently unveiled its new compact SUV, Victoris, for the Indian market. It is a feature-loaded offering and has multiple safety features on offer. Maruti Suzuki will position this SUV under its Arena umbrella. On the other side, under the Nexa, Maruti Suzuki has its Grand Vitara on offer. It is also loaded with multiple safety features, but there are some differences as well.

Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara for the prospective buyers:

Victoris vs Grand Vitara - Price

The price of the Victoris will be revealed later in September 2025. However, we expect it will start around ₹10 lakh to ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the price of the Grand Vitara before GST reduction is ₹11.42 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Victoris vs Grand Vitara - Dimensions

The Victoris and the Grand Vitara are positioned in the compact SUV segment. However, the Victoris is longer and taller than the Grand Vitara, 15mm and 10mm respectively, making the exterior of the Victoris look bigger and chunkier.

Victoris vs Grand Vitara - Features

Both the Victoris and the Grand Vitara are feature-loaded offerings in the segment. The Victoris comes with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, 64 colours for ambient lighting, a powered tailgate with gesture control, and other convenience features. On the other side, the Grand Vitara has a 9-inch infotainment screen, an analogue instrument cluster, a single colour for ambient lighting, and others.

Victoris vs Grand Vitara - Safety

Both the Victoris and the Grand Vitara are equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold, and other safety features. However, the Victoris comes with front and rear parking sensors, Level-2 ADAS, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and others.

Victoris vs Grand Vitara - Colours

You can choose the Victoris from eight colour options. On the other hand, the Grand Vitara is available in nine colour options.

Victoris vs Grand Vitara - Engine