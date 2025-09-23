Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Skoda Kushaq - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Victoris vs Kushaq: If you are looking for a new compact SUV in the price range of ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh, there are multiple options to choose from. Recently, Maruti Suzuki added its new Victoris to the list. It is a feature-loaded option and has the same powertrain as the Grand Vitara. On the other hand, it competes with the Skoda Kushaq, which is the second German offering in the segment.

Here is a quick comparison of the Victoris and the Kushaq for the prospective buyers:

Victoris vs Kushaq - Price

The price of the Victoris starts at ₹12.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹22.48 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Kushaq starts at ₹12.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) and goes to ₹21.57 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Victoris vs Kushaq - Safety Features

Both the Victoris and the Kushaq have scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. However, the Victoris also scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP. The Victoris and the Kushaq have six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more. However, if you want Level-2 ADAS features, the Victoris is the only option.

Victoris vs Kushaq - Features

Regarding the feature list, both have decent offerings. The Victoris offers 64 colour ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, an automatic climate control, a powered tailgate with gesture function, and more. On the other side, the Kushaq has a smaller sunroof, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, a manual hand brake, and more.

Victoris vs Kushaq - Engine