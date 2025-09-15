Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Volkswagen Taigun - How Do They Compare?

Victoris vs Taigun: The compact SUV segment recently saw the addition of the Victoris from Maruti Suzuki under its Arena segment. It is a feature-loaded offering and is available in three powertrain options to choose from. The feature list includes a panoramic sunroof, 64 colour ambient lighting, and others. Talking about its competition, the Volkswagen Taigun is a strong competitor in the segment. It has a smaller sunroof, single colour ambient lighting, and other features, and has two engine options to choose from.

Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and the Volkswagen Taigun for buyers:

Victoris vs Taigun - Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris has not been revealed yet. However, we expect the price to start around ₹10 lakh to ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the price of the Volkswagen Taigun starts at ₹11.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹19.83 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Victoris vs Taigun - Features

Both the Victoris and the Taigun are feature-loaded SUVs in the market. The Victoris has a panoramic sunroof, 64 coloured ambient lighting, front-ventilated seats, an electronic parking brake, a digital instrument cluster, and others. On the other side, the Volkswagen Taigun has a regular sunroof, a wireless charger, front-ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, and others.

Victoris vs Taigun - Safety Features

The Victoris comes equipped with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold, and other safety features. Additionally, it has also scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP. On the other hand, the Taigun does not offer ADAS, but it is equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and more. It has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP.

Victoris vs Taigun - Engine Specifications