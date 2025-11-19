Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Top 5 Hatchback Cars with Highest Sales in October 2025

Hatchback Sales in October: Hatchback cars in India continued to dominate the passenger car market, with sales witnessing steady momentum in October 2025. These cars attract new buyers as they are compact in size, practical, fuel-efficient, and affordable. According to the data from the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers, in October 2025, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was in first position, followed by other models. It is a budget hatchback, having spacious and comfortable interiors, and decent features.

Here is a list of the top 5 hatchbacks that recorded the highest sales in October 2025:

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The first hatchback on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. It has been on sale for more than two decades and has a tall-boy design. In October 2025, it recorded total sales of 18,970 units, having a growth of 36 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The Wagon R is available with two engine options and a CNG option. The price of it starts at ₹5.69 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a premium hatchback, having feature-rich interiors and a bold design. In October 2025, the Balneo recorded total sales of 16,873 units, having a growth of 5 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The Baleno has features like a 360-degree parking camera, automatic climate control, and others. It is offered with a 1.2L NA petrol engine and a CNG option. The price of it starts at ₹6.88 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The third position on the list was secured by the Maruti Suzuki Swift. It is a popular hatchback, and the automaker offers it with a new engine and bold design. In October 2025, the Swift saw total sales of 15,542 units, but saw a decline of 11 per cent on a year-on-year basis. It has features like automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a cruise control, and others. It comes with a 1.2L 3-cylinder NA petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹6.65 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago is the entry-level offering in the automaker’s lineup. The Tiago has a compact design, decent space in the interiors, and a robust petrol engine. In October 2025, it saw total sales of 8,850 units, having a growth of 89 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The Tiago comes with automatic climate control, cruise control, and other features. It has a 1.2L NA 3-cylinder petrol engine and a CNG option. The price of it starts at ₹5.28 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Toyota Glanza

The Toyota Glanza is a premium hatchback, sharing its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It is the entry-level model in the automaker’s lineup, and in October 2025, it saw total sales of 6,162 units. Glanza recorded a surge of 44 per cent on a year-on-year basis. It has a similar feature list to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and shares the same engine options. The price of it starts at ₹7.33 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.