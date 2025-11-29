Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price Dips by up to ₹52,500 in November 2025 - Here’s How You Can Save

Discount on Wagon R in Noember: If you are looking for a budget hatchback that has a good, spacious cabin, decent features, and a refined and reliable petrol engine, then you can check out the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. It is a popular choice among buyers and fleet operators, comes with a CNG option, and has a low cost of running as well. If you are planning to buy the new Wagon R in November 2025, then you can save up to ₹52,500 as the automaker is offering multiple discounts and benefits to customers. Talking about its rivals, it competes with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Citroen C3, and other cars in its segment.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here’s a quick rundown of the discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in November 2025

Price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R starts at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. However, the price of the Wagon R CNG variant starts at ₹5.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the LXI variant.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Petrol Manual / CNG

In November 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹20,000 on the Wagon R petrol and CNG variants. Further, there is an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. Additionally, there is a corporate discount of ₹2,500, resulting in an overall savings of ₹47,500 on the manual and CNG variant of the Wagon R.

Price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Automatic Variant

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R automatic variant is ₹5.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXI variant and goes to ₹6.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec ZXI Plus variant.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Automatic Variant