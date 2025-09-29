Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price Dips up to ₹75,000 in September 2025 - Check Deals & Offers

Wagon R Discount: The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a popular hatchback among buyers and fleet operators. It has a comfortable cabin space, a decent feature list, and a refined petrol engine, and claims to have high fuel efficiency. If you are planning to get a new Wagon R in September 2025, then you can save up to ₹75,000 as the automaker is offering multiple discounts, resulting in increased savings this month. Further, with the reduction of GST, the prices are also reduced.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the Wagon R in September 2025:

Price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI Petrol/CNG

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI variant is ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol engine, and the price for the CNG variant is ₹5.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI Petrol/CNG

In September 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹25,000 on the Wagon R LXI (Petrol/CNG) variant. Additionally, there is an additional discount of ₹20,000. Further, there is an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. Moreover, there is a corporate discount of ₹5,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹75,000 on the Wagon R LXI (Petrol/CNG) variant.

Price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Automatic

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R automatic variant starts at ₹5.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXI AGS variant.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Automatic

On the Wagon R automatic variant, the automaker is offering a cash discount of ₹15,000 on the Wagon R LXI (Petrol/CNG) variant. Moreover, there is an additional discount of ₹25,000. Further, there is an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. Additionally, there is a corporate discount of ₹5,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹70,000 on the Wagon R LXI automatic variant.

Price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Other Variants

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI manual variant starts at ₹5.52 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes to ₹6.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top spec ZXI dual-tone variant.

The price for the Wagon R with a 1.2L petrol engine starts at ₹5.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price of the Wagon R VXI CNG variant is ₹6.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Other Variants