Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Set for Price Hike: Here’s How Much Buyers Will Pay

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated: India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has updated its popular budget segment hatchback, Wagon R for the customers. Sources told Republic Auto that the automaker will hike the prices, which will vary depending on the variant and has reduced the customer benefits. However, sources further revealed that Wagon R will now be offered with more safety features.



Here is everything that buyers need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R:

What is the price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R?

Currently, the price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R starts at ₹5.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for LXI variant. However, sources revealed that Wagon R will get a price hike of up to ₹15,000. An email sent to Maruti Suzuki did not receive a response at the time of publishing.

What are the discounts on Maruti Suzuki Wagon R?

The Maurti Suzuki Wagon R is currently having discount benefits of ₹35,000 across the variant lineup. However, the buyers should know the discounts may vary from city to city and check with your nearest dealership for the benefits.

What are the new safety feature on Maruti Suzuki Wagon R?

According to sources, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be offered with six airbags as a standard fitment across the variant lineup. However, the features like the traction control, ABS, EBD, and others continues to be offered across the lineup.

What are the features on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R?

The convenience features on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comprises of a 7-inch infotainment screen, all four power windows, manual air conditioning, multiple storage spaces, and more.

What are the engine options on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R?

The buyers of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R have two engine options to choose from. It continues to come with a 1.0L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 72 bhp and 91 Nm torque. This is paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Further, the buyers can also opt for a CNG option with this engine.