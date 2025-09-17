Matter Aera 5000+ Review: Is It the Best EV Bike Under ₹2 Lakh?

Geared EV Bike: If you are looking for an EV two-wheeler under ₹2 lakh, there are multiple options in the market to choose from. In the EV motorcycle category, Matter Motor is an Indian startup that offers its Aera electric motorcycle in the market. Unlike the conventional EV scooters and bikes, which run on mechanical gears. The Aera is the first EV motorcycle in India that offers gears like an ICE motorcycle, and is offered in two variants. It is feature-loaded and has practical storage space on offer.

Recently, we got our hands on the Matter Aera 5000+ EV bike. We rode it in the city traffic conditions and on the highways. We tested out its top speed, gear shifts, braking, range, and other factors.

Matter Aera 5000+ Review | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Here is our experience of the Matter Aera 5000+, and we will tell you whether you should buy this or not:

Matter Aera Performance

Let’s begin with the performance of the Matter Aera. The Aera is equipped with a 10kW motor, and this motor is linked to four mechanical gears, just like an ICE bike. You have a proper clutch and gear shift mechanism.

One thing to note is that the Aera will not stall like an ICE bike, because there is no engine. You can engage in any gear and in any mode, and the bike starts moving. The Aera comes in three riding modes: Eco, City, and Sport.

The ECO mode slightly feels sluggish in performance if you are riding it on highways. If for your daily city commute, the ECO mode and the four gears are a great combination for zipping through the traffic. In this mode, you’ll get an approximate range of 130-150 km.

The CITY mode is the perfect mode if you want performance and range. The performance from the motor feels like you are riding a 200cc motorcycle. The first gear instantly picks up pace, and the fourth gear gives a top speed of 103 km/h during our ride. The City mode will give you an approximate range of 120-130 km.

The SPORT mode is for high performance. If you are on a highway and want speed and quick acceleration for overtaking, then it is the best mode to keep the bike and ride it.

Matter Aera 5000+ Rear Right Quarter | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Matter Aera Range

Matter claims that the range of the Aera 5000+ is 172km on a single charge. However, during our test, since we rode the bike for approximately 100 km, we were able to extract a real-world range of 150-160km easily. Additionally, since it is a geared electric motorcycle, you have 3 riding modes, with 4 gears, wherein if you keep it in a single gear, it will act as an independent riding mode, hence making 12 riding modes.

Matter Aera Ride Quality

The ride quality of the Matter Aera is on the comfortable side. The front suspension duties are managed by telescopic forks, and the rear gets twin-shock absorbers. The seat is pretty comfortable, and the cushioning is slightly on the stiffer side. However, in the long run, you can feel a bit uncomfortable and might require getting an extra cushion. The front suspension does the duty well. It absorbs the bumps and potholes quite well and does not let them filter to the handlebars easily. The rear gets adjustable 5-step suspensions that are tuned on the softer side, resulting in a comfortable ride.

On bad and bumpy roads, the suspension was on the softer side, and it absorbed the bumps easily. At higher speeds, the bike maintained its line, and since the rear suspension is adjustable, it will help in better ride quality when you are with a pillion on a longer ride.

Matter Aera 5000+ Seats | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Matter Aera Charging

Matter has equipped the Aera 5000+ with a DC fast charging capability, and onboard, it has a 1kW charger, which is so compact that you can store it in the glove box compartment. Though the length of it is small, due to its compact size, you don’t have to carry an extra bag for the charger.

Matter Aera Features

Matter Aera 5000+ Instrument Cluster | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Matter Aera 5000+ is a feature-loaded offering in the segment. It has mobile phone connectivity along with Bluetooth connectivity, and lets you control multiple features via the mobile app itself. For starters, the Aera 500+ is equipped with a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, which is touch-responsive, and it has 3GB RAM and Android 11 on offer.

Matter Aera 5000+ Ignition Switch | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Additionally, it gets built-in maps from Mapples India. We tested it during our test experience, and the experience was smooth. The brightness of the instrument cluster was adjusted automatically, and the information on the map was clean and crisp. Additionally, it comes with a gear shift indicator, push-button start, music control, and other features that elevated our overall riding experience.

Matter Aera 5000+ Controls | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Matter Aera Design

The design of the Matter Aera 5000+ and the base variant is similar. The front has LED projector headlamps and an LED sequential turn indicator. The throw of the headlamps was decent, and we expected a slightly better throw at night. The front gets telescopic fork suspension, and the alloy wheel design is on the sportier side.

Matter Aera 5000+ Front | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

On the side, it gets a split setup for the rider and the pillion seat. The handlebar is comfortable; however, we felt that the seat cushioning has scope for improvement since it was a bit on the harder side. The pillion is quite comfortable, and there are proper grab handles on offer to hold.

Matter Aera 5000+ Side | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The rear also gets disc brakes, and it has a belt-drive mechanism. It has a sharp design for the LED taillamps, and we feel that the number plate and the indicators are more prone to getting damaged or getting dirty in the rain due to their lower position on the bumper of the rear wheel.

Matter Aera 5000+ Rear | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Matter Aera Price

The price of the Matter Aera starts at ₹1.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad) for the 5000 variant, and the price for the 5000+ variant is ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom, Ahemdabad).

Matter Aera 5000+ Storage Space | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Conclusion

Matter Aera 5000+ Front and Rear Disc Brake | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)