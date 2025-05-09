Mercedes-Benz C200, E200, GLC 300, GLE 300d, More to Become Expensive From June 1 - Check Complete List

Price Hike by Mercedes Benz: German luxury automaker, Mercedes-Benz India has announced a price hike of its models in India, but with a twist. According to a statement, the automaker has announced a price revision of its models in two phases, first effective from June 1 and the second effective from September 1. However, the first price revision in June 2025 will comprise of only seven models of Mercedes Benz cars, starting from C200, E200 going to Maybach S680.

“Over the last four months, the rupee has depreciated in the market, with an approximate 10% drop in the Euro to INR exchange rate, causing significant cost pressures on our business operations. This steep swing in the Euro-INR rate has been severely impacting the cost of imports, for both components and CBU cars,” Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

Here’s everything buyers need to know about the price revision by Mercedes-Benz India:

Which models will be affected in June 2025?

According to a statement, seven models in the lineup will see a price revision. It will start from the C Class, E Class, GLC, and will go till Maybach S680.

How much price revision will there be on the models?

The price revision on the models is as follows: (all prices are ex-showroom)

C200 - Surge by ₹90,000,

Old price - ₹59.4 lakh

New Price - ₹60.3 lakh

GLC 300 4MATIC - Surged by ₹1.5 lakh

Old Price - ₹76.8 lakh

New Price - ₹78.3 lakh

E200 - Surged by ₹2 lakh

Old Price - ₹79.5 lakh

New Price - ₹81.5 lakh

GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line - Surged by ₹2.5 lakh,

Old Price - ₹99 lakh

New Price - ₹1.01 crore

EQS SUV 450 4MATIC - Surged by ₹3 lakh

Old Price - ₹1.28 crore

New Price - ₹1.31 crore

GLS 450 4MATIC - Surged by ₹3.1 lakh

Old Price - ₹1.33 crore

New Price - ₹1.37 crore

Maybach S 680 - Surged by ₹12.2 lakh

Old Price - ₹3.47 crore

New Price - ₹3.60 crore

How much will be the price hike in September 2025?