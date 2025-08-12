Mercedes Benz CLE 53 AMG Launched in India - Key Highlights

Mercedes-Benz India has launched its CLE 53 AMG 4Matic Plus in the Indian market. This is a two-door coupe sports car, having a sharp design, and comes with a powerful 3.0L six-cylinder petrol engine. The CLE 53 AMG has a 2+2 seating configuration and is a two-door performance sedan, and there are multiple customisation options on offer. Regarding features, it has multiple driving modes, quad-exhausts, and the interiors are similar to other AMG models on offer.

Here is a quick rundown of the Mercedes-Benz CLE 53 AMG for prospective buyers:



What is the price of the Mercedes-Benz CLE 53 AMG?

The price of the Mercedes-Benz CLE 53 AMG 4Matic Plus is Rs 1.35 crore (ex-showroom).



What are the exterior details of the Mercedes-Benz CLE 53 AMG 4Matic Plus?

The exterior of the Mercedes-Benz CLE 53 AMG 4Matic Plus features a striking design. It has a projector setup for the LED headlights, a chrome grill with an AMG logo. On the side, it runs on 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, and you have the option to choose 20-inch alloy wheels as well. The rear has a striking design, and the quad-exhaust enhances the sporty aesthetics of the sports car.

What are the features and the interior details of the Mercedes-Benz CLE 53 AMG 4Matic Plus?

On the inside, you have a similar steering wheel as other AMG models, wherein the drive mode selector and other AMG-specific controls are there on the wheel itself. Further, the interiors are based on the C Class, and there are AMG bits on multiple parts and are also finished in carbon fibre.

Regarding the feature list, the Mercedes-Benz CLE 53 AMG 4Matic Plus comes with a multiple drive mode selector, 64 colour ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and a vertical infotainment screen, with fingerprint lock, and others.



What are the engine specifications on the Mercedes-Benz CLE 53 AMG 4Matic Plus?