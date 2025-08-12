Yezdi Roadster 2025 Launched in India - Price, Features, Specifications, and More

Updated 12 August 2025 at 18:12 IST
New Yezdi Bike: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the Yezdi Roadster 2025 for the Indian market. The two-wheeler maker positions the Roadster 2025 in the classic motorcycle segment, and the company has updated the styling, saying this bike has segment-first customisation and long-distance touring capability. The Roadster 2025 come with a 350cc Alpha2 engine.
Here is everything you need to know about the Yezdi Roadster 2025:
The price of the Yezdi Roadster 2025 starts at ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.
You can choose the Yezdi Roadster 2025 from five colour options. These are:
Along with the four colour option, Yezdi is offering the Shadow black paint shade at a premium, costing ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). This gets blacked-out trims, matte black finishes, blinkers that double as taillights, and more.
Jawa Yezdi is offering multiple customisation options on the Roadster 2025. There are:
The feature list on the Yezdi Roadster 2025 includes a digital instrument cluster, hazard lamps, a gear position indicator, and others.
The Yezdi Roadster 2025 has a fuel tank capacity of 12.5L, and Yezdi says it has a driving range of 350km.
The Yezdi Roadster 2025 is equipped with a new 350cc Alpha2 single-cylinder petrol engine. This engine produces 29 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox, which comes with a slipper and assist clutch.
