Yezdi Roadster 2025 Launched in India - Price, Features, Specifications, and More

New Yezdi Bike: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the Yezdi Roadster 2025 for the Indian market. The two-wheeler maker positions the Roadster 2025 in the classic motorcycle segment, and the company has updated the styling, saying this bike has segment-first customisation and long-distance touring capability. The Roadster 2025 come with a 350cc Alpha2 engine.

Here is everything you need to know about the Yezdi Roadster 2025:

What are the price and the colour options in the Yezdi Roadster 2025?

The price of the Yezdi Roadster 2025 starts at ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

You can choose the Yezdi Roadster 2025 from five colour options. These are:

Sharkskin Blue – ₹2,09,969

Smoke Grey – ₹2,12,969

Bloodrush Maroon – ₹2,16,969

Savage Green – ₹2,21,969

Along with the four colour option, Yezdi is offering the Shadow black paint shade at a premium, costing ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). This gets blacked-out trims, matte black finishes, blinkers that double as taillights, and more.

What are the customisation options on the Yezdi Roadster 2025?

Jawa Yezdi is offering multiple customisation options on the Roadster 2025. There are:

For the handlebars, you get a hydroformed standard or wider straight-type handlebar.

For the visors and cowls, you can either get short or tall touring visors with matching headlight cowls.

For the crash guards, there is a twin-rod with framed sliders.

If you go on touring, then you can get the backrests, rear racks, multifunction blinkers, and more.

What are the features of the Yezdi Roadster 2025?

The feature list on the Yezdi Roadster 2025 includes a digital instrument cluster, hazard lamps, a gear position indicator, and others.

What is the fuel tank capacity of the Yezdi Roadster 2025?

The Yezdi Roadster 2025 has a fuel tank capacity of 12.5L, and Yezdi says it has a driving range of 350km.

What are the engine specifications in the Yezdi Roadster 2025?