Updated 13 August 2025 at 12:43 IST

Mercedes Benz CLE 53 AMG vs BMW M4 Competition - How Do They Compare?

Mercedes vs BMW: The Mercedes Benz CLE 53 AMG and the BMW M4 Competition are strong rivals in the luxury performance sedan segment in under ₹2 crore. Here's a quick comparison for buyers:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Mercedes Benz CLE 53 AMG vs BMW M4 Competition
Mercedes Benz CLE 53 AMG vs BMW M4 Competition | Image: Republic

Mercedes vs BMW: The luxury performance sedan segment in India has multiple options to choose from under ₹2 crore. Recently, Mercedes-Benz India launched the CLE 53 AMG in the Indian market. It is a two-door four-seater sports car, having a powerful petrol engine. On the other hand, it rivals the  BMW M4 Competition in the market. Both sedans are performance-oriented, have a stylish design, and come with tons of features.

Here is a quick comparison of the Mercedes-Benz CLE 53 AMG and the BMW M4 Competition for prospective buyers:

Mercedes Benz CLE 53 AMG vs BMW M4 - Price

The price of the Mercedes Benz CLE 53 AMG is ₹1.59 crore (on-road, Noida) for the 4 Matic variant. On the other hand, the price of the BMW M4 is ₹1.81 crore (on-road, Noida) for the Competition variant.

Mercedes Benz CLE 53 AMG vs BMW M4 - Features

Both sedans are equipped with multiple convenience features. The Mercedes-Benz CLE 53 AMG comes with MBUX with a 12.3-inch driver display and an 11.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, a Burmester 3D surround system, drift mode, and more. On the other side, the BMW M4 Competition has a curved Display, which includes a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen, a Harman Kardon surround system, and more.

Mercedes Benz CLE 53 AMG vs BMW M4 - Exhaust

Both the Mercedes-Benz CLE 53 AMG and the BMW M4 Competition come with a quad-exhaust setup. The Mercedes-Benz CLE 53 AMG has an AMG Performance exhaust system, whereas the BMW M4 Competition has an M Sport exhaust, which comes with adjustable sound.

Mercedes Benz CLE 53 AMG vs BMW M4 - Engine Specifications

The Mercedes-Benz CLE 53 AMG is equipped with a 3.0L inline six-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which makes 440 bhp and 560Nm of peak torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. On the other side, the BMW M4 Competition has a 3.0L inline six-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine, which makes 510 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. 

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 13 August 2025 at 12:43 IST