Mercedes-Benz E-Class, GLE SUV Becomes Cheaper After GST 2.0 - Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Price Cut by Mercedes: With the rollout of the GST 2.0 by the Union government, Mercedes-Benz India has announced a price reduction for its E-Class sedan and the GLE SUV for the Indian market. Earlier, the luxury cars were under 28 per cent GST, and there was an additional compensation cess. Now, under the GST 2.0, the tax slab from 28 per cent is increased to 40 per cent, but the government has removed the compensation cess, resulting in an overall lowering in the taxes. Mercedes-Benz offers three variants in the E Class and has added a new paint shade to its lineup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the updated price of the E Class and the GLE SUV:

New Price of E Class -

With the GST 2.0 reforms, the major price reduction by Mercedes-Benz India is done on the E 450 4 Matic variant. Earlier, it was priced at ₹96.9 lakh (ex-showroom), but with the GST reform, the new price of the E450 4 Matic variant is ₹91 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the price of the base variant, the E200, starts at ₹78.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of GLE SUV:

Similarly, Mercedes-Benz India has updated the price of the GLE SUV as well. Earlier, the price of the GLE 450 4 Matic was ₹1.15 crore (ex-showroom). But with the GST 2.0 reforms, the price of the GLE 450 4 Matic is ₹1.07 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz E Class Colour Options:

Along with the price update, Mercedes-Benz has added a new Verde Silver paint shade.

Mercedes-Benz E Class Engine Specification