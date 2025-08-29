TVS Orbiter vs Ola S1 X - How Do They Compare?

Best EV Scooter in Market: If you are planning to get a new EV scooter around a ₹1 lakh budget, you have multiple options to choose from. Recently, TVS Motor Company launched a new EV scooter, the Orbiter, for the Indian market. However, it competes with the Ola S1 X around its price. Both the EV scooters are feature-loaded, have decent range, but you get a single battery pack in the TVS Orbiter, but Ola S1 X is available with multiple battery packs.

Here is a quick comparison of the TVS Orbiter and the Ola S1 X for buyers:

TVS Orbiter vs Ola S1 X - Range

One of the important factors with the EV scooters is the riding range. In the TVS Orbiter, the IDC range is 158km from the 3.1kWh battery pack, and TVS offers a single battery pack only. On the other side, the Ola S1 X Gen 3 is available in multiple battery packs. The 3kWh battery pack comes with an IDC range of 176km on a single charge.

TVS Orbiter vs Ola S1 X - Features

Regarding the feature list, TVS Orbiter comes with a USB Type-C charging port, cruise control, parking assist, riding modes, and other features. On the other side, the Ola S1 X Gen 3 comes with a 4.3-inch TFT display, riding modes, cruise control, reverse mode, and more.

TVS Orbiter vs Ola S1 X - Colours

Both the TVS Orbiter and the Ola S1 X Gen 3 are available in multiple colour options to choose from. The Orbiter comes with six colour options, whereas the Ola S1 X Gen 3 is available in five colour options to choose from.

TVS Orbiter vs Ola S1 X - Price