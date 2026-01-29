Mercedes-Benz E450 4 Matic Review - Who Should Choose This Luxury Sedan?

The luxury sedan segment is mainly ruled by German automakers in the Indian market. Around ₹1 crore, there are various offerings available in the luxury segment that offer a sporty and elegant design, have a premium cabin and are loaded with a long list of convenience features. If you are exploring getting a new luxury sedan around this price and want to get chauffeur-driven, then the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a good choice in the market.

Mercedes-Benz offers the E-Class in the long-wheelbase setup in the Indian market, resulting in better rear-seat space. The E-Class is a popular choice among luxury car buyers, and the German automaker offers it in multiple powertrain options. It has a bold exterior design, and on the inside, the E-Class comes with a luxurious cabin.

Recently, we drove the Mercedes-Benz E450 AMG Line in the city and on highways. We tested its performance, rear-seat comfort, features and other factors. After driving it extensively, we will tell you whether the Mercedes-Benz E450 AMG Line is worth considering or not and why it is a popular luxury sedan in the segment:

What’s Good

Performance

The Mercedes-Benz E450 4 Matic is equipped with a 3.0L inline six-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which makes 381 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed torque converter gearbox.

Advertisement

Mercedes-Benz E450 Engine | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The performance from the six-cylinder turbo petrol engine is fast, and it has quick acceleration. Though Mercedes-Benz says it has a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.5 seconds, in the Sports+ mode, we achieved it in 4.8 seconds. The engine is calm and composed on light throttle inputs, and upon hard acceleration, you get a kick in the pants feel, and there is insane torque on offer, and it climbs up speed in no time. Since it is the top-of-the-line model with a powerful engine, Mercedes-Benz offers it with its 4Matic system, delivering power to all four wheels of the sedan.

Mercedes-Benz offers multiple driving modes, wherein the engine performance is altered. During our city drives, we mostly kept it in the Eco mode, and the engine performance was decent. However, when we engaged the Sports+ mode as we mentioned earlier, the revs built instantly, and the engine dynamics changed to give you full performance.

Advertisement

Rear Seat Comfort

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is always known for its rear seat comfort and plush ride quality. Thanks to its long-wheelbase, there is an ample amount of knee room, leg room and under-thigh support on offer. Additionally, you get electric adjustments for the seats, wherein they can be reclined further, and you get a more comfortable experience while being chauffeured.

Mercedes-Benz E450 Rear Seats | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Additionally, you get cushions at the headrests, and when you come back tired from your office, the head just sinks in, giving you an elevated and premium experience. To get more sunlight inside the cabin, using the electronic sunshades for the rear windows and glass roof, there is ample light inside the cabin. We really enjoyed the rear seats of the E-Class, and during night drives, the interior ambient lighting elevated our overall cabin experience. Since the automaker offers 64 colours, the ambient lighting is bright and gives you a premium cabin experience.

Features

The Mercedes-Benz E450 4 Matic is a feature-rich luxury sedan in the segment. It comes with multiple convenience features like 64 colours for ambient lighting, a 14.4-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch passenger side screen, both with the new MBUX system, a fingerprint system, a four-zone climate control, multiple driving modes, a 360-degree parking camera, and others.

Mercedes-Benz E450 Interiors | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Some of the key features that elevated our experience inside the cabin were the 64 colours ambient lighting, the driving modes for more performance, and others. It gets wireless connectivity for the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it connected instantly. Moreover, it comes with memory seats and a ventilation function for both front seats.

Mercedes-Benz E450 Steering Wheel | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

If you are a music lover, then you’ll enjoy the sound quality in the new E-Class as it gets a Burmester 4D surround sound system. During long trips, we loved listening to music, and the vocals were crisp and clear. In the 4D surround mode system, you can feel the bass of the music in the front seats, thus elevating the overall cabin experience.

Design

Mercedes-Benz E450 Headlamps | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The design of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is modern and elegant. With the new model, it gets a wide nose, with a large grille with chrome surroundings, a tri-star logo in the centre, and there are multiple subtle small tri-star logos integrated around the logo. Talking of the headlamps, the E-Class comes with LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs, which have a good throw at night. However, we felt the illumination was a little less compared to its other German rivals. The overall front design is modern and has an upmarket appearance.

Mercedes-Benz E450 Side | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Coming to the sides, the E-Class is a long sedan. The updated model comes with flush door handles just like the S-Class, giving it a more luxurious appearance. It has chrome surroundings around the window area, and there is chrome on the lower panel of the body, giving it a premium look. At night, the flush door handles get illuminated, and you can easily unlock the doors without any hassle.

Mercedes-Benz E450 Rear | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

At the rear, there is a new design for the tail lamps, with a connected treatment and a new bumper. The tail lamps have a Mercedes tri-star logo, which is illuminated and looks premium. However, lower down, you get chrome surrounds on the bumper diffuser and the exhaust tips, but those are fake ones. The rear exhaust pipes are positioned lower under the body. Talking of the boot space, you get handsfree tail gate option. With the gesture, you unlock the boot, and thanks to the long wheelbase, there is ample space for your weekend getaways.

What’s Bad

Features

Mercedes-Benz E450 360-Degree Parking Camera | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Though the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is loaded with features, we felt that some more features could have been offered that could have elevated the experience. Though the 14.4-inch centre screen offers wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the usable area for media playback is significantly smaller than the actual real estate of the screen, with the remaining portion reserved for on-screen controls.

Mercedes-Benz E450 Passenger Side Screen | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Moreover, it has a 360-degree parking camera with a crisp display at night and does not feel pixelated, but the display area is again significantly shorter compared to the overall screen size compared to its other German rivals. Since Mercedes-Benz offers a third passenger screen as well, which offers YouTube playback and other features, the display of it is visible from the driver's side, and it can be a bit distracting.

Ride and Handling

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is popular for its plush ride quality and a silent cabin experience. Since the suspension is tuned on the softer side and it gets a selective damping system as well, it offers a comfortable and smooth ride in city traffic and at low speeds.

Mercedes-Benz E450 19-Inch Alloys | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

However, at triple-digit speeds, the soft suspension setup feels a bit bouncy, and the expansion joints are noticeable during cornering. The body roll is quite evident and does not inspire confidence for spirited driving. Moreover, the low-profile tyres it has a reduced absorption on bad roads and potholes.

Fuel Efficiency

Though the Mercedes-Benz E450 4 Matic is equipped with a 3.0L inline six-cylinder turbo petrol engine, the fuel efficiency isn’t great.

Mercedes-Benz E450 Instrument Cluster | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Though the ARAI-rated mileage is around 12 km/l, during our driving experience, we received a fuel efficiency of 8.5 km/l. For buyers looking for more fuel efficiency, you may check out its diesel counterpart.

What is the price of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

The price of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class starts at ₹91.45 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the E200 variant, and it goes to ₹1.07 crore (on-road, Noida) for the E450 4Matic variant, which is the top-spec option.

Republic Auto Says -