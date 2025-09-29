Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG, C CLASS AMG, GLC Recalled in India - Here’s Why

Mercedes-Benz Cars Recalled: Mercedes-Benz India has issued a voluntary recall of its three cars in India. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the German automaker has recalled its premium performance sedan, the C-Class AMG, and its performance SUV, the GLC AMG, over a faulty bolting issue in the steering wheel. The affected units were manufactured between 2022 and 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about the recall:

What are the issues with the Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG, GLC, and C Class AMG?

According to SIAM, in the affected cars, the bolting of the steering coupling might not meet specifications. In this case, the mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the steering rack might loosen over a period, leading to an eventual loss of steerability of the vehicle.

How many units of the Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG, C Class AMG, and GLC are affected under this recall?

According to the SIAM portal, only a single unit each of the standard C-Class AMG and GLC, and two units of the GLC AMG, are affected under this recall.

The affected GLC was manufactured on September 19, 2022. The affected C Class AMG was manufactured on September 20, 2023, and the two units of the affected GLC AMG were manufactured between July 17, 2024 and January 31, 2025.

How to check if your car is affected or not?

Mercedes-Benz is supposed to notify owners of the impacted cars in the event of a recall, and any necessary replacements will probably be provided at no cost to the customers.

What is the price of the affected vehicles?