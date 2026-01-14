Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition SUV Launched in India

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the Maybach GLS with the Celebration Edition for the Indian market. It is an ultra-luxurious SUV, which gets subtle exterior and interior upgrades in this new version. Mercedes-Benz has said that the GLS SUV will now be locally manufactured.

The German luxury automaker says that India is one of the five strategic markets for Mercedes-Maybach, and claims that it will be able to keep up with surging demand for the GLS SUV through local production, which was since 2021 brought via the CBU route.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition SUV for prospective buyers:

Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition SUV Price

The price of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition SUV starts at ₹4.10 crore (ex-showroom). Since the Maybach GLS will be manufactured locally, the price of it now starts at ₹2.75 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition SUV Exteriors

Since it is the flagship offering, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition continues to come with the signature dual-tone paint shade. Some of the signature design elements that are present are the extensive chrome grille, 23-inch forged alloy wheels finished in chrome with a fully integrated wheel bolt cover.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition SUV Interiors

On the inside, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition SUV comes with two individual seats at the rear, a centre console, and a rear tablet with an integrated MBUX system. Moreover, the rear passengers have dual 11.6-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless chargers, and other convenience features.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition SUV Performance