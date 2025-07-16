Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 16 July 2025 at 16:21 IST

MG Astor Gets Affordable in July 2025 - Price Dips By Up To ₹95,000

MG Astor Gets Price Drop: If you are looking to buy the MG Astor in July 2025, you can save up to ₹95,000 as MG is offering multiple discounts for consumers. Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the Astor in July 2025:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
2025 MG Astor
MG Astor | Image: JSW MG Motor

MG Astor Gets Price Drop: The compact SUV segment has multiple cars to choose from. In this segment, the MG Astor is a popular car, known for its features, premium cabin, and seating comfort. The MG Astor comes with a 1.5L NA petrol or a 1.3L turbo petrol engine. If you are looking to buy the MG Astor in July 2025, you can save up to ₹95,000 as MG is offering multiple discounts for consumers.

Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the Astor in July 2025:

Price of Astor Automatic (Select, Sharp Pro & Savvy Pro)

The price of the MG Astor automatic variant starts at ₹14.86 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Select variant, ₹16.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sharp Pro variant, and ₹17.47 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Savvy Pro variant.

Discount on Astor Automatic (Select, Sharp Pro & Savvy Pro)

If you are planning to buy the MG Astor automatic variants, the automaker is offering a cash discount of ₹50,000. Further, you can get an exchange benefit of ₹10,000 and a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000. Additionally, there is also a corporate discount of ₹15,000, resulting in an overall benefit of ₹95,000 on the Astor automatic variants in July 2025.

Price of Astor Manual (Select & Sharp Pro)

The price of the MG Astor Select variant is ₹13.83 lakh (ex-showroom), and the price of the Sharp Pro variant is ₹15.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Astor Manual (Select & Sharp Pro)

On the petrol manual variants of the MG Astor, the Select and the Sharp Pro variants have a cash discount of ₹50,000. Additionally, you can get an exchange benefit of ₹10,000 and a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000. Additionally, there is also a corporate discount of ₹15,000, resulting in an overall benefit of ₹95,000 on the Astor Select and Sharp Pro manual variants in July 2025.

Price of Astor Manual Other Variants

The starting price of the MG Astor is ₹11.31 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Sprint variant.

Discount on Astor Manual Other Variants

On the other manual variants of the MG Astor, there is no cash discount on offer. However, there are exchange benefits of ₹50,000 and a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000. Additionally, there is also a corporate discount of ₹15,000, resulting in an overall benefit of ₹85,000 on the Astor manual variants.

Also Read: Why is Tesla Model Y More Expensive in Gurugram Than Delhi & Mumbai?
 

Published 16 July 2025 at 16:21 IST