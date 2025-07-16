MG Astor Gets Affordable in July 2025 - Price Dips By Up To ₹95,000

MG Astor Gets Price Drop: The compact SUV segment has multiple cars to choose from. In this segment, the MG Astor is a popular car, known for its features, premium cabin, and seating comfort. The MG Astor comes with a 1.5L NA petrol or a 1.3L turbo petrol engine. If you are looking to buy the MG Astor in July 2025, you can save up to ₹95,000 as MG is offering multiple discounts for consumers.

Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the Astor in July 2025:

Price of Astor Automatic (Select, Sharp Pro & Savvy Pro)

The price of the MG Astor automatic variant starts at ₹14.86 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Select variant, ₹16.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sharp Pro variant, and ₹17.47 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Savvy Pro variant.

Discount on Astor Automatic (Select, Sharp Pro & Savvy Pro)

If you are planning to buy the MG Astor automatic variants, the automaker is offering a cash discount of ₹50,000. Further, you can get an exchange benefit of ₹10,000 and a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000. Additionally, there is also a corporate discount of ₹15,000, resulting in an overall benefit of ₹95,000 on the Astor automatic variants in July 2025.

Price of Astor Manual (Select & Sharp Pro)

The price of the MG Astor Select variant is ₹13.83 lakh (ex-showroom), and the price of the Sharp Pro variant is ₹15.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Astor Manual (Select & Sharp Pro)

On the petrol manual variants of the MG Astor, the Select and the Sharp Pro variants have a cash discount of ₹50,000. Additionally, you can get an exchange benefit of ₹10,000 and a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000. Additionally, there is also a corporate discount of ₹15,000, resulting in an overall benefit of ₹95,000 on the Astor Select and Sharp Pro manual variants in July 2025.

Price of Astor Manual Other Variants

The starting price of the MG Astor is ₹11.31 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Sprint variant.

Discount on Astor Manual Other Variants