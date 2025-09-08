MG Cars Become Cheaper by up to ₹3 Lakh After GST Cut - Check Full List

GST Benefit on Cars: JSW MG Motor has announced the price benefits for its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) cars after the GST reforms in India. According to a statement, the Gloster has the maximum benefit of up to ₹3 lakh. Since the GST council has placed the luxury vehicles and SUVs in the 40 per cent tax slab and removed the cess, it has helped in bringing down the overall prices of the cars. MG says the new prices are applicable with immediate effect, and the benefits on the models will depend on the variant selected.

Here’s how much the price drop will be done to various MG cars in India:

MG Astor Old Price Before GST 2.0 -

The price of the MG Astor was ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

MG Astor New Price After GST 2.0 -

As per the new GST 2.0, the Astor will get a price reduction of up to ₹54,000.

MG Astor Engine -

You can choose the MG Astor from a 1.5L NA petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, or you can choose a 1.4L turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

MG Hector Old Price Before GST 2.0 -

The price of the MG Hector was ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

MG Hector New Price After GST 2.0 -

As per the new GST 2.0, the Hector will get a price reduction of up to ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector Engine -

You can choose the MG Hector from a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, or you can choose a 2.0L diesel engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

MG Gloster Old Price Before GST 2.0 -

The price of the MG Gloster was ₹41.07 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

MG Gloster New Price After GST 2.0 -

As per the new GST 2.0, the Gloster will get a price reduction of up to ₹3.04 lakh.

MG Gloster Engine -