MG Cyberster Debuts in India as Brand’s Fastest Car Yet, Starts at ₹74.99 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India has launched its most performance-oriented car to date—the Cyberster. Priced at ₹72.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for customers with pre-reservations and ₹74.99 lakh for new bookings, the all-electric roadster is available exclusively through the MG Select dealership network. The company said the bookings are now open, with deliveries slated to begin on August 10, 2025.

Performance Meets Electrification

At the heart of the Cyberster is a dual-motor AWD setup pushing 375kW (502hp) and 725Nm of torque, enabling a 0–100kmph sprint in 3.2 seconds with launch control. The powertrain is backed by a 77kWh battery pack, delivering an MIDC-claimed range of 580km. A double wishbone suspension setup and Brembo four-piston brakes provide agile handling and braking, stopping from 100kmph to zero in just 33 metres.

Exterior: Designed to Turn Heads

The Cyberster brings a retro-modern flair with scissor doors, a soft top, and a striking front fascia featuring sculpted lines, sharp LED DRLs, and signature headlamps. The rear sports a connected LED light bar with integrated indicators, aero detailing, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Interior: Tech-Driven and Sustainable

Inside, the cabin is wrapped in Sustainable Dinamica suede and premium vegan leather. A wraparound cockpit houses a tri-display setup: a 10.25-inch central touchscreen flanked by two 7-inch panels. Features include dual-zone climate control with PM2.5 filtration, paddle shifters for regen and drive mode toggling, and a 320W eight-speaker Bose audio system.

Safety and Ownership

Safety tech includes Level 2 ADAS, a real-time driver monitoring system, ESC, four airbags, and an electronic differential lock. The vehicle is covered under a three-year/1 lakh km warranty.

All-Inclusive Pricing