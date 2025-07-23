Hero HF Deluxe Pro (2025) Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

HF Deluxe Updated: The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has launched the 2025 version of its entry-level bike, HF Deluxe Pro, for the Indian market. Hero has updated the design, added new features, and remains unchanged mechanically. To enhance the fuel efficiency, Hero has added i3S technology in the HF Deluxe Pro. It is priced at ₹73,550 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available at all Hero dealerships across India.

“HF Deluxe has been a trusted partner for millions of customers across India, celebrated for its reliability and fuel efficiency. With the new HF Deluxe Pro, we have taken this trust forward by introducing a bolder design, advanced features, and enhanced fuel efficiency – all tailored to the needs of the new-age Indian rider.” Ashutosh Varma, Chief Business Officer – India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Hero HF Deluxe Pro for buyers:

Hero HF Deluxe Pro - Price

The price of the Hero HF Deluxe Pro (2025) starts at ₹73,550 (ex–showroom, Delhi).

Hero HF Deluxe Pro (2025) - Design

The design updates on the Hero HF Deluxe Pro are similar to the regular HF Deluxe. The 2025 version has refreshed body graphics, LED headlights, which the company says are segment-first, and there are chrome accents that enhance the overall aesthetics of the bike.

Hero HF Deluxe Pro (2025) - Features

Regarding the feature list, the HF Deluxe Pro gets a new digital instrument cluster, low fuel indicator, which the company says enhances the practicality of the bike.

Hero HF Deluxe Pro (2025) - Engine Specifications