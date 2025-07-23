Republic World
Updated 23 July 2025 at 11:20 IST

Hero HF Deluxe Pro (2025) Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

HF Deluxe Updated: Hero MotoCorp has launched the HF Deluxe Pro for the Indian market. Hero has updated the design, added new features, and remains unchanged mechanically.

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Hero HF Deluxe Pro (2025)
Hero HF Deluxe Pro (2025) | Image: Hero MotoCorp

HF Deluxe Updated: The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has launched the 2025 version of its entry-level bike, HF Deluxe Pro, for the Indian market. Hero has updated the design, added new features, and remains unchanged mechanically. To enhance the fuel efficiency, Hero has added i3S technology in the HF Deluxe Pro. It is priced at ₹73,550 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available at all Hero dealerships across India.

“HF Deluxe has been a trusted partner for millions of customers across India, celebrated for its reliability and fuel efficiency. With the new HF Deluxe Pro, we have taken this trust forward by introducing a bolder design, advanced features, and enhanced fuel efficiency – all tailored to the needs of the new-age Indian rider.” Ashutosh Varma, Chief Business Officer – India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Hero HF Deluxe Pro for buyers:

Hero HF Deluxe Pro - Price

The price of the Hero HF Deluxe Pro (2025) starts at ₹73,550 (ex–showroom, Delhi).

Hero HF Deluxe Pro (2025) - Design

The design updates on the Hero HF Deluxe Pro are similar to the regular HF Deluxe. The 2025 version has refreshed body graphics, LED headlights, which the company says are segment-first, and there are chrome accents that enhance the overall aesthetics of the bike.

Hero HF Deluxe Pro (2025) - Features

Regarding the feature list, the HF Deluxe Pro gets a new digital instrument cluster, low fuel indicator, which the company says enhances the practicality of the bike.

Hero HF Deluxe Pro (2025) - Engine Specifications

The Hero HF Deluxe Pro (2025) has a similar engine unit as the previous model. It comes with a 97.2cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, which makes 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, mated with a four-speed manual gearbox. To enhance the fuel efficiency of the bike, Hero has equipped it with i3S technology. 

Published 23 July 2025 at 11:20 IST