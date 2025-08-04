MG Cyberster Drive Report: Budget Sports Car With High-End Tech

MG Cyberster Drive Report: MG Motor India recently launched its two-door convertible electric sports car, the Cyberster, for the Indian market. It was first unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and it comes in India via the CBU route. The Cyberster is available in four colour options, comes in a single battery pack, and the automaker offers this performance sedan through its Select dealerships. It comes with a 77kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 510 km and has features like a 360-degree parking camera, ADAS, multiple infotainment screens, and others. It has a 0-100 km/h claimed time of 3.2 seconds.

MG Cyberster Front | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Recently, MG Motor India organised media drives on the Buddh International Circuit to experience the Cyberster. On our short drive on the track, we were able to highlight some key aspects of the Cyberster.

Performance

The MG Cyberster comes with an AWD drivetrain option in the Indian market, having a dual-motor setup. The combined output is 503 bhp and 725Nm of peak torque. It has a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.2 seconds.

MG Cyberster 20-Inch wheels | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Since we drove the MG Cyberster on a dedicated race track, we experienced its performance to the core. The Cyberster’s four different driving modes alter the motor output, steering wheel, suspension and the brakes. First, we drove it in the Comfort mode. In this, the steering wheel is lighter, and the performance from the dual-motor is decent. However, as soon as we changed the driving mode to Super Sport, there was a drastic shift in the dynamics of the Cyberster, and even a light tap on the throttle was evident.

It gets a launch control feature as well, wherein you get the full feel of the 500 bhp get a kick in the pants feel. With the launch control, we did a 0-100 km/h sprint, and our time was 3.7 seconds. MG claims it has a top speed of 200 km/h, and during our drive, we were able to hit 215 km/h. However, sudden launch controls depleted the battery significantly.

MG Cyberster Gear Selctor | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The brakes on the MG Cyberster are also strong. Since the automaker offers Brembo disc brakes on all four wheels, the lightest tap on the brake was noticeable, which inspired confidence in stopping the car from such high speeds.

Features

Whether you talk about the MG Comet or the Gloster, each car is a feature-loaded offering in the market. The same is the case with the Cyberster. It comes with a 360-degree parking camera, four driving modes, LED headlamps and tail lamps, three instrument cluster screens, a dual-zone climate control, and others. Since it is a convertible car, the roof of the car is collapsible till a speed of 50 km/h.

MG Cyberster Roof and Door Buttons | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

There is a 10-inch instrument cluster in the centre, and two seven-inch infotainment screens on each side, displaying multiple information about the car. The instrument cluster shows a plethora of information, like the speed, driving mode, range, ADAS functions, and others. Since it has a 360-degree parking camera as well, we expected a better camera quality at its price.

MG Cyberster 360-degree parking camera | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Additionally, there are plenty of physical controls as well, along with touchscreens. There is a dedicated gear selector, and the complete cockpit is tilted towards the driver.

MG Cyberster Steering Wheel | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The steering wheel also has controls for various driving modes and other functions. MG has cleverly integrated the drive mode selector and the regenerative braking modes on the paddle shifters.

MG Cyberster Paddle Shifters | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Handling

The MG Cyberster runs on 20-inch low-profile tyres. The automaker aims to deliver a sporty driving experience, and it claims to have a 50:50 weight distribution. The handling of the Cyberster is on point. The steering wheel is well calibrated, and at high speeds, it feels connected to the road. Further, we took the slalom test, wherein we tested the stability of the Cyberster. It performed effortlessly, and did multiple other tests, wherein we felt the handling of the Cyberster is on point and inspires confidence to push more.

Design

The design of the MG Cyberster is striking. It has sharp LED projector headlamps, a long hood, and a low ground clearance. There are plenty of air vents in the front, which help in better aerodynamics and reduce the drag.

MG Cyberster Front | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

It has sleek buttons to open the doors, and it is the only sports car under ₹1 crore that comes with scissor doors. The alloy wheel design also looks good on the Cyberster, and to ensure strong and confident braking duties, it comes with Brembo disc brakes.

MG Cyberster Side | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The rear of the Cyberster has a connected LED tail lamp and an arrow design for the indicators. It is appealing, and since it is an EV, there is no exhaust pipe. However, to enhance the sporty aesthetics, there is a diffuser treatment.

MG Cyberster LED Headlamps | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Ride Quality

Since we drove the MG Cyberster on the track, we could not test the suspension properly. However, we felt that the ride quality of the Cyberster is slightly on the stiffer side. Moreover, MG is bringing the Cyberster via the CBU route, which means that the suspensions and the dampers are not tuned as per the Indian road conditions. As a result, when you drive it on the Indian roads, which have multiple bumps and potholes at different locations, or if you take it on long drives on highways, the expansion joints are likely to filter inside the cabin and give a bumpy ride quality.

MG Cyberster Left Side Infotainment Screen | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Dimensions

The MG Cyberster is 4535 mm long, 1913 mm wide, and 1329 mm tall. Since it is a typical sports car, it has a low ground clearance of 116mm. This low ground clearance helps in better aerodynamics and performance at high speeds. However, on speed breakers and bumps, you’ll have to be extremely careful to avoid scraping the underbelly of the car.

MG Cyberster Instrument Cluster | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Range

MG Cyberster Range | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The MG Cyberster has an MIDC range of 570 km on a single charge. It is a decent range on offer for daily city commuting. However, MG offers four riding modes: Comfort, Sport, Custom, and Super Sport. If you want optimal range, then use the Comfort mode, which is the Eco mode, wherein the performance becomes a bit sluggish, and you get maximum range. Moreover, on regularly driving it in the Super Sport mode for extreme performance, the range will drastically fall at a faster pace.

Should You Buy It?