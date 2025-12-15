MG Hector 2026 Launched in India - What’s New?

MG Hector Updated: JSW MG Motor India has launched the 2026 Hector with a new exterior and interior design, adding new features to the vehicle. It was first launched in 2019 and has been a popular option in the market. With this new update, the automaker has made cosmetic changes and added two new colour options to it. MG has further said that to enhance the touchscreen response, the company has updated the RAM of the infotainment screen. The MG Hector 2026 remains unchanged mechanically, and the prices of the diesel engine options will be announced in January 2026.

Here’s a quick rundown of the MG Hector 2026 for the prospective buyers:

MG Hector 2026 Price

The price of the MG Hector 2026 starts at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol base variant. However, the prices for the diesel variant will be announced in January 2026.

MG Hector 2026 Exteriors

The exteriors of the MG Hector 2026 are revamped with a new grille and bumper. On the front, it continues to get a split setup for the LED DRL and the LED projector headlamp, along with the LED fog lamp. The automaker has now updated the design of the grille, which gives it a more sporty appearance.

On the side, the overall design and proportions remain unchanged. However, the 18-inch alloy wheels get a new design. At the rear, the design of the LED connected taillamps remains unchanged, but MG has offered a new bumper which has chrome lining, giving it a more appealing look.

MG Hector 2026 Interiors

On the inside, the MG Hector 2026 continues to have the same layout for the dashboard. It has a 14-inch vertical infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, and you can opt for a five, six or seven-seater configuration.

However, with the 2026 update, the five-seater variant gets a new white colour upholstery, and the six and seven-seater variants get a new tan colour upholstery.

MG Hector 2026 Features

The MG Hector 2026 is a feature-loaded offering in its segment. It continues to have a panoramic sunroof, front-ventilated seats, a wireless charger, and others. With the 2026 update, the automaker has now increased the RAM up to 10 GB, which the company says has smoothed the user experience and has added new swipe controls for the air-conditioning and volume. For safety, it continues to come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, Level-2 ADAS, and others.

MG Hector 2026 Engine Specifications