17 November 2025
MG Hector Price Drops by up to ₹90,000 in November 2025 - Here’ How You Can Save
The MG Hector is a popular mid-size SUV in the market. It is a feature-rich offering, having a spacious and comfortable cabin, and comes with two engine options in the market. If you are planning to get the MG Hector or the Hector Plus in November 2025, you can save up to ₹90,000 on the SUV. Here’s a quick rundown of the deal for the prospective buyers:
Discount on MG Hector: The MG Hector is a popular mid-size SUV in the market. It is a feature-rich offering, having a spacious and comfortable cabin, and comes with two engine options in the market. Moreover, MG offers the Hector as a five-seater, and there is a Hector Plus, which comes with a six or seven-seater configuration in the market. You can choose it with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine mated with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, or a 2.0L diesel engine mated with a six-speed diesel gearbox.
If you are planning to get the MG Hector or the Hector Plus in November 2025, you can save up to ₹90,000 on the SUV as the automaker is offering various discounts and benefits to increase your savings.
Here’s a quick rundown of the discounts on the MG Hector / Hector Plus for the prospective buyers:
Price of MG Hector / Hector Plus Petrol Manual Variant
The price of the MG Hector petrol manual variant starts at ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. Moreover, the price of the MG Hector Plus petrol manual variant starts at ₹16.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.
Discount on MG Hector / Hector Plus Petrol Manual Variant
On the petrol manual variants of the MG Hector / Hector Plus, there is no cash discount. However, you can still avail an exchange bonus of ₹50,000, a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000, and there is a corporate discount of ₹20,000. Overall, in November 2025, you can save up to ₹90,000 on the Hector and Hector Plus petrol manual variant.
Price of MG Hector / Hector Plus Diesel Manual Variant
The price of the MG Hector diesel manual variant is ₹17.28 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and the price of the Hector Plus diesel variant is ₹16.06 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.
Discount on MG Hector / Hector Plus Diesel Manual Variant
On the MG Hector / Hector Plus diesel manual variant, there is an exchange bonus of ₹50,000. Moreover, you can avail a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 and a corporate discount of ₹20,000. In November 2025, you can save up to ₹90,000 on the Hector and Hector Plus diesel manual variant.
Price of MG Hector / Hector Plus Petrol Automatic Variant
The price of the MG Hector petrol automatic variant starts at ₹17.20 lakh (ex-showroom), and the price of the Hector Plus petrol automatic variant starts at ₹18.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Discount on MG Hector / Hector Plus Petrol Automatic Variant
The MG Hector and Hector Plus petrol automatic variants have slightly lower discounts compared to other variants. These variants have an exchange bonus of ₹25,000, a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 and a corporate benefit of ₹20,000. As a result, on the petrol automatic variants of the Hector and Hector Plus, you can save up to ₹65,000 in November 2025.
