MG Hector Price Drops by up to ₹90,000 in November 2025 - Here’ How You Can Save

Discount on MG Hector: The MG Hector is a popular mid-size SUV in the market. It is a feature-rich offering, having a spacious and comfortable cabin, and comes with two engine options in the market. Moreover, MG offers the Hector as a five-seater, and there is a Hector Plus, which comes with a six or seven-seater configuration in the market. You can choose it with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine mated with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, or a 2.0L diesel engine mated with a six-speed diesel gearbox.

If you are planning to get the MG Hector or the Hector Plus in November 2025, you can save up to ₹90,000 on the SUV as the automaker is offering various discounts and benefits to increase your savings.

Here’s a quick rundown of the discounts on the MG Hector / Hector Plus for the prospective buyers:

Price of MG Hector / Hector Plus Petrol Manual Variant

The price of the MG Hector petrol manual variant starts at ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. Moreover, the price of the MG Hector Plus petrol manual variant starts at ₹16.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Discount on MG Hector / Hector Plus Petrol Manual Variant

On the petrol manual variants of the MG Hector / Hector Plus, there is no cash discount. However, you can still avail an exchange bonus of ₹50,000, a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000, and there is a corporate discount of ₹20,000. Overall, in November 2025, you can save up to ₹90,000 on the Hector and Hector Plus petrol manual variant.

Price of MG Hector / Hector Plus Diesel Manual Variant

The price of the MG Hector diesel manual variant is ₹17.28 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and the price of the Hector Plus diesel variant is ₹16.06 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Discount on MG Hector / Hector Plus Diesel Manual Variant

On the MG Hector / Hector Plus diesel manual variant, there is an exchange bonus of ₹50,000. Moreover, you can avail a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 and a corporate discount of ₹20,000. In November 2025, you can save up to ₹90,000 on the Hector and Hector Plus diesel manual variant.

Price of MG Hector / Hector Plus Petrol Automatic Variant

The price of the MG Hector petrol automatic variant starts at ₹17.20 lakh (ex-showroom), and the price of the Hector Plus petrol automatic variant starts at ₹18.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on MG Hector / Hector Plus Petrol Automatic Variant

The MG Hector and Hector Plus petrol automatic variants have slightly lower discounts compared to other variants. These variants have an exchange bonus of ₹25,000, a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 and a corporate benefit of ₹20,000. As a result, on the petrol automatic variants of the Hector and Hector Plus, you can save up to ₹65,000 in November 2025.