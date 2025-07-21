MG M9 Launched in India - Price, Range, Specifications & More

New EV MPV Launched: MG Motors has launched its first EV MPV, the M9 for the Indian market. The automaker first showcased the M9 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and this MPV, comes in three colour options, and has a claimed range of 548 km from the 90 kWh battery pack. MG will sell this vehicle through its Select dealerships, and the bookings of the M9 starts at ₹1,00,000 and the deliveries will commence from August 10, 2025.

“The MG M9 marks a new era, reflecting India's growing demand for luxury and sustainable innovation in automotive. Crafted as a symbol of prestige and technological prowess, the MG M9 blends avant-garde design, advanced electric performance, and the finest features for India's rising aspirations.” Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said.

Here is a quick rundown of the MG M9 for prospective buyers:

MG M9 Exteriors

The front of the MG M9 have clean face, having subtle use of chrome on the lower side of the bumper. The M9 has LED DRLs and the LED headlamps, and there is a front radar for ADAS features. On the side, the rear doors are electrically slideable, making the ingress and the egress simpler. Further, the M9 runs on 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear has a similar LED taillamp, and electronic tailgate opening function as well.

MG M9 Interiors

MG has launched the M9 in a seven-seater configuration, having independent seats in the middle-row. The middle-row of the MG M9 has multiple adjustments, resulting in a premium cabin experience, and there is ample space inside.

MG M9 Features

Regarding feature list, the MG M9 has massage seats for the middle-row, ventilated and heated seats, a digital instrument cluster, driving modes, electronic parking brake, and others.

MG M9 Range

The MG M9 has a 90kWh NMC battery, having a claimed range of 548 km on a single-charge.

​​MG M9 Colours

You can choose the MG M9 from three colour options. These are:

Pearl Lustre White

Metal Black

Concrete Grey

MG M9 Price