Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Harrier EV vs XEV 9e: The EV SUV segment is gaining momentum in India. Multiple car makers are launching EV SUVs with loads of features, having multiple battery packs, and a stylish design. Recently, Tata Motors has launched the Harrier EV, which is the flagship offering for the Indian market. However, it competes with the Mahindra XEV 9e around its price. Both are feature-loaded, have two battery packs, and a spacious cabin.

Which one to choose?

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Tata Harrier EV and the Mahindra XEV 9e for buyers:

Republic Auto Says

Both the Tata Harrier EV and the Mahindra XEV 9e are feature-loaded offerings in the segment. Buyers looking for an AWD drivetrain, more powe,r and torque from the SUV can check out the Tata Harrier EV. However, buyers looking for more features, a stylish SUV and more space can check out the Mahindra XEV 9e.

Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e - Drivetrain

The Tata Harrier EV comes with an AWD drivetrain option only. On the other side, the Mahindra XEV 9e has a RWD drivetrain option.

Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e - Range

The Tata Harrier EV is offered with a 65 kWh and a 75 kWh battery pack. The 75 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 627 km on a single charge. The Mahindra XEV 9e has a 59 kWh battery pack and a 79 kWh battery pack on offer. The 59 kWh battery pack has a 542 km claimed range, and the 79 kWh battery pack has a 656 km claimed range.

Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e - Features

The feature list on the Tata Harrier EV consists of boss mode, a 14.3-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, six drive modes, front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and more. The feature list on the Mahindra XEV 9e consists of three screens, multiple driving modes, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, a panoramic moonroof, ambient lighting, and others.

Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e - Safety Features

Both the Tata Harrier EV and the Mahindra XEV 9e offer Level-2 ADAS. However, the Tata Harrier EV has seven airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features. The Mahindra XEV 9e has six airbags.

Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e - Price