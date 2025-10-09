MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition Launched in India - Price, Features & Range

Windsor EV Gets New Edition: JSW MG Motor India has launched the Windsor EV Inspire Edition for the Indian market. According to a statement from the automaker, the new variant gets cosmetic changes on the exterior and interior, and there are multiple accessories on offer. It remains unchanged mechanically, and is available with a 39kWh and a 49kWh battery pack on offer. The bookings for the Inspire Edition have opened, and the deliveries will commence from October 15, 2025. But the catch is that it is limited to only 300 units.

Here’s everything you need to know about the MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition:

What is the price of the MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition?

The price of the MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition is ₹16.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

What are the exterior updates in the MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition?

The MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition get a new dual-tone paint shade, finished in Pearl White and Starry Black tone. Further, this edition has black ORVMs, claddings are finished in rose gold shade, ‘Inspire’ badges, and it runs on 18-inch alloy wheels, finished in black paint.

What are the updates in the interiors of the MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition?

In the interiors, the MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition has leather upholstery, which is finished in Sangria Red and Black tone, and there is an ‘Inspire’ logo on the headrests. There are multiple gold highlights, and the centre console armrest is finished in a blacked-out theme.

What are the accessories available on the MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition?

Apart from the standard fitment, JSW MG Motor offers multiple accessories to enhance the aesthetics. The accessory pack includes body side mouldings, rose gold accents for the front grille, and bumper corner protectors. For the interiors, there are 3D mats, Inspire cushions, rear window sunshades and a leather key cover. Additionally, there is a Drive Mate Pro+ kit offered by the automaker for the Windsor EV, which includes optional accessories, like a panoramic glass roof and wireless illuminated sill plates.

What is the range of the MG Windsor EV?