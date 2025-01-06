Hyundai Creta Electric to offer In-Car Payment Feature: Check Details

Hyundai Creta Electric Features: Hyundai India has revealed the feature list and the specifications of its upcoming Creta Electric ahead of its launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The upcoming Creta Electric will be loaded with convenience features as well as with safety features. For starters, it will come with a feature of In-Car Payment. Apart from it, Creta Electric will be offered with Vehice-to-Load (V2L), dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless charger and more. However, for safety, Creta Electric will have six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more.

Let’s have a look at what buyers will get on the feature list of the upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric:

Hyundai Creta Electric Features:

According to a statement, the upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric will have a wide array of features on offer to the buyers. For starters, it will have the In-car payment feature. According to Hyundai, this feature will help the Creta Electric owners to make payment for the charging directly from the vehicle’s infotainment screen. Other features include a 360-degree parking camera, electronic parking brake, and more.

Hyundai Creta Electric Safety Features:

Hyundai has also shared the list of safety features which will be offered on the upcoming Creta Electric. According to Hyundai, the upcoming Creta Electric will be be offered with more than 75 safety features. It will be equipped with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more.

Hyundai Creta Electric Battery Specifications:

Buyers of the Hyundai Creta Electric will have two battery packs to choose from. First, there is a 42kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 390km. However, buyers looking for a bigger battery pack can opt the 51.4kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 473km on a single charge.

Hyundai Creta Electric Launch Date:

Hyundai Creta Electric will launch on 17 January 2025 in India.

Hyundai Creta Electric Price:

The Hyundai Creta Electric will likely be priced around Rs 15.00 lakh (ex-showroom).