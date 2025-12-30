MG Windsor EV to Mahindra BE 6: Top 5 EV SUVs To Consider Under ₹25 Lakh in India

EV SUVs Under ₹25 Lakh: For buyers seeking an alternative to petrol and diesel SUVs priced around ₹25 lakh, the electric segment offers various options that provide a lower cost of ownership, are feature-rich, and boast good road presence. Several manufacturers now offer multiple models in this price range, focusing on usable driving range, everyday features and lower running costs. Recently, Mahindra launched the XEV 9S in the market with three battery packs and multiple colour options.

Here is a list of the top 5 EV SUVs to consider under ₹25 lakh:

Mahindra XEV 9S

The first SUV on the list to check is the Mahindra XUV 9S. It has a bold exterior design, has a seven-seater configuration, and comes with 3 battery packs. There is a 59kWh battery pack with 521km, a 70kWh battery pack with a 600km and a 79kWh battery with a 682km claimed range. Regarding features, it comes with a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, a wireless charger, regen modes, and others.

The price of the Mahindra XEV 9S starts at ₹23.31 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Vinfast VF 7

The next EV SUV to check is the Vinfast VF 7. It was recently launched in India and is gradually gaining momentum in the market. It is feature-loaded and has two battery packs. The VF 7 has a 59.6kWh battery with a 438km range and a 70.8kWh battery with a 538km claimed range. Talking about features, the VF 7 comes with multiple driving modes, a panoramic glass roof, and others.

The price of the Vinfast VF 7 starts at ₹22.09 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 is a sporty-looking EV SUV, having sharp cuts and creases on the outside, and a cockpit-style interior. It comes with multiple features like 64 colours for ambient lighting, multiple driving modes, groove mode, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. It has further scored a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP. The BE 6 comes with a 59kWh battery with a 557km range and a 79kWh battery with a 627km claimed range.

The price of the Mahindra BE 6 starts at ₹19.98 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai Creta Electric

The Hyundai Creta Electric is an underrated EV SUV in the market, having a similar design to the ICE counterpart. The Creta Electric has features like a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, regen mode, a wireless charger, and more. Moreover, you can choose it with a 42kWh battery with a 420km range and a 51.4kWh battery with a 510km claimed range.

The price of the Hyundai Creta Electric starts at ₹19.10 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV is a popular choice among buyers, having a spacious and comfortable interior along with a long list of features. Recently, MG added a new variant and battery pack as well and enhanced the feature list. It comes with Level-2 ADAS, 64 colour ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof, and more. You can choose the Windsor EV with a 38kWh battery with 338km range and a 49kWh battery with 449km claimed range.