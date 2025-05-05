MG Windsor Pro EV To Launch on May 6 in India - What to Expect?

New EV in Town: JSW MG Motor India will be launching an updated version of the Windsor EV in the market. According to the company, the automaker will launch the Windsor EV Pro on May 6, 2025. The new EV will come with an updated battery pack, new features, and the exterior and the interiors remains unchanged. However, the interiors are most likely to get a new upholstery and treatment.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming MG Windsor EV Pro:

What are the features on the upcoming MG Windsor EV Pro?

According to a statement, the MG Windsor EV Pro will offer more features as compared to the regular Windsor. The upcoming model will come with Level-2 ADAS features for better safety, Vehicle-to-Load and Vehicle-to-Vehicle feature, new interface layout of the infotainment screen, and more.

What is the battery pack on the upcoming MG Windsor EV Pro?

As the name indicates, the Pro variant will feature a bigger battery pack. MG Motor has revealed that the upcoming MG Windsor EV Pro will come with a 52.9 kWh battery pack. However, the automaker has not revealed the real-world range that will be offered by the Windsor Pro.

What are the motor specifications of the upcoming MG Windsor EV Pro?

The MG Windsor EV Pro will have a motor output of 133 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

What is the price of the upcoming MG Windsor Pro in India?