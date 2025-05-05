MG Windsor Pro EV To Launch on May 6 in India - What to Expect?

Updated May 5th 2025, 17:22 IST
New EV in Town: JSW MG Motor India will be launching an updated version of the Windsor EV in the market. According to the company, the automaker will launch the Windsor EV Pro on May 6, 2025. The new EV will come with an updated battery pack, new features, and the exterior and the interiors remains unchanged. However, the interiors are most likely to get a new upholstery and treatment.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming MG Windsor EV Pro:
According to a statement, the MG Windsor EV Pro will offer more features as compared to the regular Windsor. The upcoming model will come with Level-2 ADAS features for better safety, Vehicle-to-Load and Vehicle-to-Vehicle feature, new interface layout of the infotainment screen, and more.
As the name indicates, the Pro variant will feature a bigger battery pack. MG Motor has revealed that the upcoming MG Windsor EV Pro will come with a 52.9 kWh battery pack. However, the automaker has not revealed the real-world range that will be offered by the Windsor Pro.
The MG Windsor EV Pro will have a motor output of 133 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.
Talking about the price of the MG Windsor EV, it starts at ₹9.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) with the Battery-as-a-Service model. Regarding the prices of the Windsor EV with the battery, it starts at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The price of the Windsor Pro, updated features, new battery pack, it is expected to become costly.
