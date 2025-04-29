Planning To Buy BYD Sealion 7: Check Out Its Top 3 Alternatives Under ₹60 Lakh

Alternatives of BYD Sealion 7: Electric vehicles in the premium segment recently saw the addition of a new SUV from BYD India. The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer recently launched its Sealion 7, its flagship offering for the Indian market. It is a feature-loaded SUV, has curvy exteriors and spacious interiors. Sealion 7 has a 82.56 kWh battery pack, with a RWD and an AWD drivetrain option. It has a claimed range of 567 km with the RWD variant and 542 km with the AWD variant.

The price of the BYD Sealion 7 starts at ₹48.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It is available in two variants to buyers.

Here is a list of the top three alternatives of the BYD Sealion 7 that buyers can check:

BMW iX1 LWB:

The first electric SUV on the list that buyers can check out is the BMW iX1 LWB. It was recently launched in India, and is one of the most affordable EV from BMW in India. It has a feature-loaded cabin, a spacious interior and a comfortable seating. It is equipped with a 66.4 kWh battery pack and a claimed driving range of 531 km. During our test, it returned a driving range of 450 km.

The price of the BMW iX1 LWB starts at ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single variant.

Hyundai Ioniq 5:

The next electric SUV on the list that buyers can check out is the Hyundai Ioniq 5. It was launched in 2023, and an update of this model is much awaited. It has a bold design, having a well-loaded cabin with features, and is available in a single battery pack. It comes with a 72.6 kWh battery pack, having a claimed driving range of 631 km on a single charge.

The price of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 starts at ₹46.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single variant.

Mini Countryman Electric:

The third electric SUV, which an underrated option in the segment is the Mini Countryman Electric. It has a Mini design language, circular instrument and infotainment screen, and multiple convenience features on offer. Regarding battery pack, the Mini Countryman Electric has a 66.45 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 462 km on a single-charge.