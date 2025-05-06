MG Windsor Pro Launched in India - Price, Range, and More

MG Windsor Goes Pro: JSW MG Motor India has launched the Pro version of its highest-selling EV, the Windsor, in India. According to the auto manufacturer, the Windsor Pro has a new battery pack with more driving range and features, and the design remains unchanged. Regarding safety features as well, MG Motor has added more to the Windsor Pro.

Here’s everything buyers need to know about the MG Windsor Pro in India:

MG Windsor Pro Range

As the name suggests, the Windsor Pro is equipped with a 52.6 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge.

MG Windsor Pro Features

As the MG Windsor goes Pro, the feature list is updated compared to the regular Windsor. In the new model, the buyers will get V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) and the V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) as a new feature. Further, the user interface of the 15.6-inch infotainment is updated, has a 360-degree parking camera, an electronic parking brake, and more.

MG Windsor Pro Safety Features

The MG Windsor Pro’s biggest safety upgrade is that it will now be equipped with Level-2 ADAS features. This will comprise traffic jam assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and more. Further, six airbags, ABS, ESC, and traction control are some of the key features that are standard on the Windsor Pro.

MG Windsor Pro Interiors

The interiors of the MG Windsor Pro get a new upholstery theme. The regular version has a monotone theme, whereas the Windsor Pro will be have a dual-tone dashboard treatment.

MG Windsor Pro Exteriors

The exterior design of the MG Windsor Pro remains unchanged. However, the alloy wheel design are changed, and these are similar to Hector.

MG Windsor Pro Colours

The MG Windsor Pro is available in three new paint shades to choose from. These are:

Celadon Blue

Glaze Red

Aurora Silver

MG Windsor Pro Price