MG Windsor Pro vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Which One to Choose Under ₹20 Lakh?

Windsor Pro vs Creta Electric: Buyers looking to buy a new electric vehicle under ₹20 lakh have a wide array of options to choose from. Recently, MG Motor India has launched the Windsor Pro in the market. It has got a new battery pack and has an updated feature list. However, it competes with the Hyundai Creta Electric at the same price. It is also a feature-loaded EV and is available in two battery pack options.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the MG Windsor Pro and the Hyundai Creta Electric for buyers:

MG Windsor Pro vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Price

The price of the MG Windsor Pro starts at ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a single variant option. The price of the Hyundai Creta Electric starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

MG Windsor Pro vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Features

Both electric vehicles are feature-loaded. However, the Windsor Pro has ambient lighting, a panoramic moonroof, automatic climate control, driving modes, an electronic parking brake, and more. On the other side, the Hyundai Creta Electric has a panoramic sunroof, a dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake, a digital instrument cluster, and more.

MG Windsor Pro vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Safety Features

Both the MG Windsor Pro and the Hyundai Creta Electric are equipped with ample safety features. The Windsor Pro and the Creta Electric have Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, TPMS, and more.

MG Windsor Pro vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Range