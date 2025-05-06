MG Windsor Pro vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Which One to Choose Under ₹20 Lakh?

Updated May 6th 2025, 14:12 IST
Windsor Pro vs Creta Electric: Buyers looking to buy a new electric vehicle under ₹20 lakh have a wide array of options to choose from. Recently, MG Motor India has launched the Windsor Pro in the market. It has got a new battery pack and has an updated feature list. However, it competes with the Hyundai Creta Electric at the same price. It is also a feature-loaded EV and is available in two battery pack options.
Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the MG Windsor Pro and the Hyundai Creta Electric for buyers:
The price of the MG Windsor Pro starts at ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a single variant option. The price of the Hyundai Creta Electric starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.
Both electric vehicles are feature-loaded. However, the Windsor Pro has ambient lighting, a panoramic moonroof, automatic climate control, driving modes, an electronic parking brake, and more. On the other side, the Hyundai Creta Electric has a panoramic sunroof, a dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake, a digital instrument cluster, and more.
Both the MG Windsor Pro and the Hyundai Creta Electric are equipped with ample safety features. The Windsor Pro and the Creta Electric have Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, TPMS, and more.
The biggest aspect of owning an electric vehicle is the range offered by the battery. The MG Windsor Pro is available in a single battery pack to buyers. It has a 52.6 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta Electric has a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 390 km and 478 km respectively.
