MG Windsor Pro vs MG Windsor: How Are They Different?

Pro vs Regular Windsor: Buyers looking for an electric vehicle, having a spacious cabin space, are feature-loaded and have ample range, can check out the MG Windsor. JSW MG Motor India has launched the Pro version of its Windsor EV in India. This comes with a bunch of new features, more range, and minor upgrades in the design. MG first launched the Windsor EV in 2024, which became an instant hit among buyers.

Here is a quick comparison of the MG Windsor Pro and the MG Windsor for the buyers:

Windsor Pro vs Windsor: Features

The Windsor Pro has some feature additions over the regular Windsor. The buyers of the Windsor Pro will get vehicle-to-load, vehicle-to-vehicle features as a major update over the regular Windsor. The common features of both vehicles are a 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, a panoramic moonroof, an electronic parking brake, and others.

Windsor Pro vs Windsor: Safety Features

One of the major updates in the Windsor Pro over the regular Windsor is the addition of the Level-2 ADAS features. It consists of traffic jam assist, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and more. However, both are equipped with six airbags, ABS, ESC, TPMS, traction control, and other safety features.

Windsor Pro vs Windsor: Colour Options

The buyers of the Windsor Pro have three extra options of colour options to choose from over the regular Windsor. These are:

Celadon Blue

Aurora Silver

Glaze Red

However, the regular Windsor is available in four colour options to choose from.

Windsor Pro vs Windsor: Range

As the name suggests, the Windsor Pro has a bigger battery pack. Buyers looking for more range can check out the Windsor Pro as it has a 52.6 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge. On the other end, the Windsor has a 38 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 338 km on a single charge.

Windsor Pro vs Windsor: Price