MG Windsor Pro vs MG Windsor: How Are They Different?

Updated May 6th 2025, 14:52 IST
Pro vs Regular Windsor: Buyers looking for an electric vehicle, having a spacious cabin space, are feature-loaded and have ample range, can check out the MG Windsor. JSW MG Motor India has launched the Pro version of its Windsor EV in India. This comes with a bunch of new features, more range, and minor upgrades in the design. MG first launched the Windsor EV in 2024, which became an instant hit among buyers.
Here is a quick comparison of the MG Windsor Pro and the MG Windsor for the buyers:
The Windsor Pro has some feature additions over the regular Windsor. The buyers of the Windsor Pro will get vehicle-to-load, vehicle-to-vehicle features as a major update over the regular Windsor. The common features of both vehicles are a 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, a panoramic moonroof, an electronic parking brake, and others.
One of the major updates in the Windsor Pro over the regular Windsor is the addition of the Level-2 ADAS features. It consists of traffic jam assist, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and more. However, both are equipped with six airbags, ABS, ESC, TPMS, traction control, and other safety features.
The buyers of the Windsor Pro have three extra options of colour options to choose from over the regular Windsor. These are:
However, the regular Windsor is available in four colour options to choose from.
As the name suggests, the Windsor Pro has a bigger battery pack. Buyers looking for more range can check out the Windsor Pro as it has a 52.6 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge. On the other end, the Windsor has a 38 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 338 km on a single charge.
The price of the MG Windsor Pro starts at ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and with the BaaS, the price starts at ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) + ₹4.5 per km. On the other side, the price of the MG Windsor starts at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Excite variant. With the BaaS, the price starts at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) + ₹3.9 per km.
Published May 6th 2025, 14:52 IST