MG Windsor Pro vs Tata Curvv EV: Which EV Car to Choose Under ₹20 Lakh?

MG vs Tata: The electric vehicle segment has recently witnessed a new addition for customers. JSW MG Motor India launched the Windsor Pro, which comes with a new battery pack, revised features and minor updates in design. Talking about its competition, the it competes with the Tata Curvv EV at its price. Both are feature-loaded options, and has ample driving range.

Which one to choose? Here is a side-by-side comparison of the MG Windsor Pro and the Tata Curvv EV for buyers:

MG Windsor Pro vs Tata Curvv EV: Features

Both the Windsor Pro and the Curvv EV are feature-loaded SUVs. The feature list on the Windsor Pro comprises a wireless charger, a panoramic moonroof, ambient lighting, a 360-degree parking camera, automatic climate control, and more. On the other side, the Curvv EV has a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, automatic climate control, and more.

MG Windsor Pro vs Tata Curvv EV: Safety Features

The MG Windsor Pro comes with Level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features. On the other side, the Curvv EV has six airbags, ABS, EBD, Level-2 ADAS features, and more.

MG Windsor Pro vs Tata Curvv EV: Range

The MG Windsor Pro is available with a single battery pack. It is equipped with a 52.6 kWh battery pack, and has a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge. On the contrary, the Tata Curvv EV has a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh battery pack option. The 45kWh battery pack has a 502 km claimed range and 55 kWh battery pack has a 585 km claimed range.

MG Windsor Pro vs Tata Curvv EV: Price