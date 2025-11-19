MG ZS EV Gets More Affordable in November 2025

Discount on MG ZS EV: If you are planning to get a new EV SUV in November 2025, there are multiple offerings in the market. Around ₹20 lakh, you can check out the MG ZS EV. It is a compact SUV, having decent features, and comes with a single battery pack. The MG ZS EV has a claimed range of 461 km from its 50.3kWh battery pack. In November 2025, MG is offering massive discounts, and you can save up to ₹1.25 lakh. JSW MG Motor is offering multiple discounts for consumers, which include cash discounts, exchange and scrappage benefits, and others.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the ZS EV in November 2025:

Price of MG ZS EV Base Variant

The price of the MG ZS EV starts at ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Executive variant.

Advertisement

Discount on MG ZS EV Base Variant

In November 2025, MG is offering a cash discount of ₹85,000 on the ZS EV base variant. Further, there is a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 and a corporate offer of ₹20,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹1,25,000 on the base variant.

Price of MG ZS EV Other Variants

The price of the MG ZS EV Excite Pro variant starts at ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes to ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory.

Advertisement

Discount on MG ZS EV Other Variants

MG is offering a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000 and a corporate offer of ₹20,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹40,000 on the other variants of the ZS EV in November 2025.

MG ZS EV Features

The MG ZS EV comes with a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, driving modes, regen modes, a wireless charger, Level-2 ADAS, and others.

MG ZS EV Range