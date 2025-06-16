MG ZS EV vs Mahindra XUV 400 - Which EV SUV to Buy Under ₹20 Lakh?

Updated 16 June 2025 at 11:18 IST
Best EV SUV Under ₹20 Lakh: Buyers looking for an EV SUV with a 300+ km range, multiple features, and comfortable seating have many options to check. Recently, MG Motor has made a price revision of its ZS EV. The automaker has dropped the prices by up to ₹4.44 lakh on the top-spec variant for a period of time. On the other hand, it competes with the Mahindra XUV 400, which is an underrated choice in the EV SUV segment under ₹20 lakh.
Here is a quick comparison of the MG ZS EV and the Mahindra XUV 400:
The price of the MG ZS EV starts at ₹16.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the Mahindra XUV 400 is ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.
The MG ZS EV is equipped with a 50.3 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 489 km on a single charge. On the other side, the Mahindra XUV 400 has a 34.5 kWh and a 39.4 kWh battery pack. The 35.4 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 375 km, and the 39.4 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 456 km.
Also Read: Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg Now Fully Open: Check Toll Fares, Speed Limits, & Key Details
Both the MG ZS EV and the Mahindra XUV 400 have multiple convenience features on offer. For starters, the MG ZS EV has a panoramic sunroof, three driving modes, automatic climate control, and more. On the other side, the Mahindra XUV 400 has a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and more.
The EV segment is picking up momentum in the Indian market. Buyers who are looking for a reliable, spacious and and can compromise on some features can check out the MG ZS EV. However, buyers who wish for slightly extra features, more space in the cabin, can check out the Mahindra XUV 400.
Published 16 June 2025 at 11:18 IST