MG ZS EV vs Mahindra XUV 400 - Which EV SUV to Buy Under ₹20 Lakh?

Best EV SUV Under ₹20 Lakh: Buyers looking for an EV SUV with a 300+ km range, multiple features, and comfortable seating have many options to check. Recently, MG Motor has made a price revision of its ZS EV. The automaker has dropped the prices by up to ₹4.44 lakh on the top-spec variant for a period of time. On the other hand, it competes with the Mahindra XUV 400, which is an underrated choice in the EV SUV segment under ₹20 lakh.

Here is a quick comparison of the MG ZS EV and the Mahindra XUV 400:

MG ZS EV vs Mahindra XUV 400: Price

The price of the MG ZS EV starts at ₹16.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the Mahindra XUV 400 is ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

MG ZS EV vs Mahindra XUV 400: Range

The MG ZS EV is equipped with a 50.3 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 489 km on a single charge. On the other side, the Mahindra XUV 400 has a 34.5 kWh and a 39.4 kWh battery pack. The 35.4 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 375 km, and the 39.4 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 456 km.

MG ZS EV vs Mahindra XUV 400: Features

Both the MG ZS EV and the Mahindra XUV 400 have multiple convenience features on offer. For starters, the MG ZS EV has a panoramic sunroof, three driving modes, automatic climate control, and more. On the other side, the Mahindra XUV 400 has a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and more.

Republic Auto Says: