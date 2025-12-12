Mini Cooper S Convertible Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Most Affordable Convertible Car: Mini India has expanded its portfolio for the Indian market, and the automaker has launched the Cooper S Convertible, the drop-top version of the performance hatchback. The design of the Cooper S Convertible is similar to the hard-top version, and remains unchanged mechanically. It comes with features like dual-zone climate control, Level-2 ADAS, and clothes. Mini has commenced the bookings of the Cooper S Convertible from November 2025, and the deliveries will begin soon. This is the third launch by Mini India in the market, following the JCW All 4 and the Countryman SE All 4.

Here is a quick rundown of the new Mini Cooper S Convertible for the prospective buyers:

What is the price of the Mini Cooper S Convertible?

The introductory price of the Mini Cooper S Convertible is ₹58.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

What are the engine specifications of the Mini Cooper S Convertible?

The Mini Cooper S Convertible comes with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which produces 204 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The Mini Cooper S Convertible has a front-wheel drive setup, and there is no manual gearbox on offer.

What are the design elements of the Mini Cooper S Convertible?

The design of the Mini Cooper S Convertible is chunky, and there are multiple circular elements. The LED headlamps and the DRLs are finished circularly, and they come with a welcome and a goodbye function, an octagonal grille, and large air intakes. On the sides, the convertible comes with an electrically operated roof that can be opened or shut at speeds up to 30 km/h in just 18 seconds. The Cooper S Convertible runs on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and there is a black cladding along the sides, including around the wheel arches, which gives it a rugged look.

What are the features of the Mini Cooper S Convertible?

The Mini Cooper S Convertible comes with six driving modes, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, Level-2 ADAS, and others. It further has wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, seat heating and ventilation, and more.