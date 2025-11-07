Mini Countryman SE All 4 Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Mini Countryman SE Updated: Mini India has launched an all-new Countryman SE All 4 for the Indian market. The Mini Countryman SE All 4 comes with JCW trims, is offered in two exterior paint shades, and has JCW seats on the interior. It comes with multiple driving modes like Mini Go-Kart Mode, Green Mode, and others. It is now equipped with an AWD and comes with a 66kWh battery pack. Mini will bring the Countryman SE All 4 as a completely built unit (CBU) in India, and the deliveries commence from today itself.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Mini Countryman SE All 4 for the prospective buyers:

What is the price of the Mini Countryman SE All 4?

The price of the Mini Countryman SE All 4 starts at ₹66.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single variant.

What are the exterior updates in the Mini Countryman SE All 4?

On the outside, the Mini Countryman SE All 4 comes with a new grille, a revamped design, and a sculpted bonnet. The LED headlamps and the DRLs have a fresh look, and come with flush door handles. It runs on 19-inch alloy wheels and has sport stripes and roof rails to enhance the visual appeal. Further, you can customise the design for the LED headlamps and the tailamps.

Advertisement

What are the colour options in the Mini Countryman SE All 4?

You can choose the Mini Countryman SE All 4 from two colour options. These are:

Legend Grey

Midnight Black

The roof and the mirror caps are finished in Jet black paint shade.

Advertisement

What are the interior updates in the Mini Countryman SE All 4?

On the inside, the Mini Countryman SE All 4 offers JCW-specific elements. It has a JCW spec steering wheel, sports seats, dashboard and door trims. It has a single circular unit for the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

What are the features offered in the Mini Countryman SE All 4?

The feature list in the Mini Countryman SE All 4 includes ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, Mini digital key, a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, and others.

What are the safety features in the Mini Countryman SE All 4?

Regarding the safety, it comes with an ADAS suite, multiple airbags, TPMS, ABS, EBD, traction control, and others.

What is the range of the Mini Countryman SE All 4?

The Mini Countryman SE All 4 is equipped with a 66.45 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 440 km on a single charge.

What are the motor specifications of the Mini Countryman SE All 4?