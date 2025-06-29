MS Dhoni Spotted in Citroen Basalt Dark Edition - Here’s Everything You Need to Know

MS Dhoni Cars: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian Cricket team captain, was recently spotted driving a Citroen Basalt through the streets of Ranchi. He is an avid car and bike enthusiast and has multiple luxury SUVs in his collection, like a Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG, Nissan Jonga, Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, and others. Recently, Dhoni added the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition to his garage.

Here is everything you need to know about the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition:

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition - Safety Features

The Citroen Basalt is a safe SUV. It scored a four-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. The safety features in the Basalt are six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition - Features

The Citroen Basalt Dark Edition has good features on offer. For starters, it has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, which gets wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and others. However, it misses out on some features like rear window shades, a sunroof, and others.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition - Design

The exterior design of the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition is similar to the regular Basalt. However, with the Dark Edition, the exteriors get a Perla Nera Black paint shade, dark chrome accents, black side moulding, and there is gloss black finishing on the door handles and on the bumpers.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition - Engine Specifications

The Citroen Basalt Dark Edition is equipped with a 1.2L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, making 110 bhp and 190 Nm torque with a six-speed manual gearbox, and 205 Nm torque with the six-speed automatic gearbox.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition - Price