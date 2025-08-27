Mumbai - Konkan Travel Time Reduces to 5 Hours From 12 Hours: Check Ro-Ro Ferry Fare, Launch Date, Other Details

Ro-Ro Ferry Started: The Maharashtra government has launched a new Ro-Ro (Roll-On, Roll-Off) ferry service between Mumbai and the Konkan. This long-awaited ferry service has brought convenience for thousands of travellers, following the successful footsteps of its Mumbai and Alibaug ferry service. This service is likely to cut the travel time to 5 hours, which used to take 10-12 hours by road. This ferry service is expected to reduce the hours spent in traffic on the Mumbai-Goa highway, especially during peak festive periods.

Here’s a quick rundown of the travel fare for passengers, vehicles, and other specifications:

How will the new Ro-Ro ferry service help in reducing the travel time between different locations?

If you are travelling between Mumbai and Jaigad (Ratnagiri), the travel time will be reduced to three hours.

Further, the travel time between Mumbai and Vijaydurg (Sindhudurg), which by road takes 10 hours to 12 hours, will be reduced to five hours with this ferry.

What are the travel fares on the Ro-Ro ferry service?

The Ro-Ro Ferry service offers 4 categories for the travellers to choose from. These are Economy, Premium Economy, Business Class, and First Class.

The fares are as follows:

Economy Class: ₹2,500 per person

Premium Economy: ₹4,000 per person

Business Class: ₹7,500 per person

First Class: ₹9,000 per person

What are the fares for vehicles on the Ro-Ro Ferry?

The Ro-Ro Ferry service also offers provision for vehicle transportation. The fares start from ₹600 for bicycles, ₹1,000 for two-wheelers, and ₹6,000 for cars. Further, the ferry is capable of 50 four-wheelers and 30 two-wheelers, and mini-buses.

When will the Ro-Ro Ferry Service Start?