New Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Old Royal Enfield Hunter 350: What’s the Difference?

New Hunter 350 vs Old Hunter 350 | Image: Republic

Hunter 350 Differences: Royal Enfield India has recently updated its entry-level motorcycle, the Hunter 350 in India. The two-wheeler manufacturer has updated the colour options, added a few new features, and mechanicals remains unchanged. Further, the price of the Hunter 2025 is also unchanged. However, the design remains identical and only two colour options are carried forward.

What are the differences? Here’s a quick comparison for the prospective buyers:

New Hunter 350 vs Old Hunter 350: Price

The price of the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 remains unchanged as compared to the previous model. The buyers planning for the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 have to pay ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

New Hunter 350 vs Old Hunter 350: Design

The design elements of the new Hunter 350 remains unchanged. However, with the update, the manufacturer is now offering LED headlamps, indicators from the mid-spec variant onwards. Rest the design remains unchanged. Further, the automaker claims there is a rise in the ground clearance by 10mm.

New Hunter 350 vs Old Hunter 350: Suspensions

The suspensions of the new Hunter 350 has been updated as compared to the previous model. The new Hunter 350 has a revised rear suspension, which the company says will enhance the riding comfort.

New Hunter 350 vs Old Hunter 350: Features

To enhance the riding comfort, the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is now equipped with a slipper and assist clutch, which helps in a smooth gear shifting experience. Further, it is now equipped with a USB Type-C charger port to charge your smartphones.

New Hunter 350 vs Old Hunter 350: Colours

The new Hunter 350 is available with three new colour options. These are Rio White, London Red, and Tokyo Black.

New Hunter 350 vs Old Hunter 350: Engine Specifications